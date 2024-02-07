Home > Entertainment Daniel Tosh Is Back and Better Than Ever With 'Tosh Show' Podcast By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 7 2024, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you watched Comedy Central any time between 2009 and 2020 you were at least familiar with Daniel Tosh. The host of the incredibly omnipresent Tosh.0 was as associated with the network as much as Cartman and Jon Stewart for over a decade. In fact, Tosh.0 was only second in ratings to South Park.

The host skewered clips from the Internet in the same way Joel McHale did so on The Soup. Tosh.0 ran from June 4, 2009, until November 24, 2020. Though it was announced that Tosh.0 would continue for four more years in January 2020, Comedy Central reversed that renewal in August 2020, claiming they were moving away from shows like this and Drunk History and more towards adult animation and topical series. The twelfth, and final, season aired from September 15, 2020, until November 24, 2020. So, what has Daniel been up to since Tosh.0's cancelation?

Daniel Tosh launched a clothing line called Boys Wear Pink in 2022.

If it seems like the show never really went away, you're not exactly wrong. Since November 2021 the show has been available to stream on Paramount+ and MTV began airing reruns of the show in 2022. MTV's version of Tosh.0, Ridiculousness, is also seemingly always on whenever you turn on the channel. As for Daniel himself, he is keeping himself busy on and off air.

In October 2022 the person most well known for his "Is This Racist?" segments launched the children's clothing line Boys Wear Pink. All of the clothes are pink, and a portion of the proceeds of sales go towards LGBTQ+ youth causes. Daniel is married to writer Carly Hallam and the couple share two kids, which they keep mostly out of the spotlight.

You can also catch Daniel Tosh on his new podcast, 'Tosh Show.'

In November 2023 he started the Tosh Show podcast. Unlike his Tosh titled Comedy Central show, this Tosh Show is more of a standard interview show with "normal' people." Tosh Show is less American's Funniest Home Videos, and more WTF with Marc Maron. The iHeartPodcasts production has released 13 episodes since its launch. The weekly show features Daniel interviewing a person not typically spotlighted like his favorite pit boss, TV stylist, or wife's gynecologist, for about 45 minutes.