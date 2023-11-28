Home > Entertainment Devon Bostick Has Come a Long Way From 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' — Where Is He Now? Devon Bostick is known as Rodrick in the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' films, but the actor has tackled different roles since. Here's what he's doing now. By Brittany Frederick Nov. 27 2023, Published 10:07 p.m. ET Source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images Devon Bostick attends New York premiere of 'Okja.'

To a whole generation of movie fans, actor Devon Bostick will always be Rodrick Heffley from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies. He appeared in the first three films as Rodrick, the punk rocker and older brother of the main character Greg Heffley. The push-and-pull relationship between Greg and Rodrick was a highlight of the early movies because many viewers could relate to siblings who didn't always get along—but did always love one another.

Yet it's been over a decade since Devon's last appearance in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise; the role of Rodrick was recast with Charlie Wright for 2017's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. Since then, audiences have been wondering what happened to Devon Bostick, and the answer might surprise fans who only know him as one character. Keep reading to find out what he's been up to now!

Source: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Devon Bostick represents the CW series 'The 100' at WonderCon.

Devon Bostick went from 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' to starring in the CW series 'The 100.'

Devon had already been acting for several years before Diary of a Wimpy Kid, including having his scenes as Derek cut from the fourth movie in the Saw franchise. His very first role after finishing his run as Rodrick was in another horror film: the Canadian horror comedy Dead Before Dawn 3D. He played the main character Jasper Galloway, who led a ragtag group fighting off "zemons" — beings that were part zombie, part demon.

Genre work continued to yield success for him when in 2014, Devon was cast in The CW's post-apocalyptic sci-fi series The 100. He spent four seasons on the show as Jasper Jordan, Monty's best friend who became disillusioned after going through several difficult experiences. Jasper's storyline included depression and alcoholism, and the character ultimately took his own life in Season 4, Episode 11, "The Other Side." His passing was widely considered one of The 100's saddest moments.

Devon also shocked several of his fans by posting an Instagram video on Nov. 26, 2023 showing himself eating while sporting some facial injuries. However, there was no report of the actor being seriously injured; rather, the wounds appeared to be top-notch prosthetics!

Devon Bostick now is taking on roles in bigger dramas including 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'

Since leaving The 100, Devon has been moving into larger and more high-profile projects with different roles, befitting an actor who's now in his early 30s. In 2019, he recurred across three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Alan, one of Abe Weissman's newfound friends. He also appeared in FX's miniseries A Teacher and the Roku Channel's action series Most Dangerous Game, which was a reimagining of the Richard Connell short story "The Most Dangerous Game."

In the latter, he portrayed Green, one of the henchmen working for mastermind Miles Sellars (played by Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz). Devon continued building his resume with a recurring part in Netflix's Arnold Schwarzenegger series FUBAR, which reunited him with Most Dangerous Game co-creator Nick Santora. Devon played Oscar, the son of Arnold's character Luke Brunner.

Source: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX Devon Bostick and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Fubar.'