Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus
'iary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.'
Source: Disney Plus

Disney Plus's Animated 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' Has an Impressive Voice Cast

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Nov. 29 2022, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

We could argue that no other film is better than the 2011 live-action comedy film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, but an upcoming animated flick has recently caught our eye that could take the top prize. For those unaware, Disney Plus kickstarted a fully animated reboot of Jeff Kinney's wildly popular franchise, Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Article continues below advertisement

The first animated Wimpy Kid film, which was released in December 2021, received mixed reviews; however, most critics praised the animation style and voice acting. Now, as we gear up for its sequel, we can't help but wonder if the voice actors will bring their A-game once again.

On that note, stick around as we breakdown the voice cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

Greg and Rodrick Heffley in the 2021 film 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'
Source: Disney Plus

Greg and Rodrick Heffley in the 2021 animated film 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'

Article continues below advertisement

Brady Noon as Greg Heffley

Brady Noon as Greg Heffley.
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

It's official — Brady Noon will reprise his role from the 2021 animated flick as Greg Heffley. The teen actor is relatively new to showbiz, but perhaps he is best known for portraying Evan Morrow in the Disney Plus original series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Brady's other acting credits include the feature films Good Boys and Marry Me.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Dillon as Rodrick Heffley

Hunter Dillon as Rodrick Heffley.
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

Like his co-stars, Hunter Dillon is reprising his role as Rodrick Heffley. He has several credits to his name, including To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Deadpool 2, and the Canadian legal drama series Family Law.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson

Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

Ethan William Childress just so happens to reprise his role as Greg's BFF, Rowley Jefferson. Like Brady, he is also relatively new to the Hollywood scene; however, he's best known for playing Johan Johnson on the ABC sitcom Mixed-ish.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley

Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

Chris Diamantopoulos returns to the franchise as Greg's overreactive father, Frank Heffley.

The 47-year-old Canadian actor has been in the industry for years, but we argue that he's best known for playing Russ Hanneman in the HBO series Silicon Valley. Chris's other credits include Red Notice and Good Girls Revolt, as well as many voice-acting gigs in several DC animated films.

Article continues below advertisement

Erica Cerra as Susan Heffley

Erica Cerra as Susan Heffley
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

Canadian actress Erica Cerra reprises her role as Greg's loving yet embarrassing mother, Susan Heffley.

She's been working for nearly two decades, with many credits to show for her years of hard work and dedication. Nevertheless, we believe she is best known for portraying Deputy Jo Lupo on the Syfy series Eureka, as well as the artificial intelligence A.L.I.E. and her creator Becca on The 100. Erica's most recent credits include The Astronauts and Nancy Drew.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Asner as Grandpa Heffley

Ed Asner as Grandpa Heffley
Source: Getty Images / Disney Plus

The late great Ed Asner voiced Greg's unpredictable paternal grandfather, Grandpa Heffley, in one of his last performances.

For those unaware, he quickly established a once-in-a-lifetime career thanks to gigs on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoff series, Lou Grant. Now, because of those two television shows, Ed is the most honored male actor in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, having won seven total awards.

Article continues below advertisement

As he got older, Ed began taking on more voice roles; some of these credits include Batman: The Animated Series, Animaniacs, Bonkers, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. On Aug. 29, 2021, Ed died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. He was 91 years old.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules premieres Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, only on Disney Plus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One

'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Is Joining Marvel's 'Coven of Chaos' — Who Is He Playing?

We All Know Billie Eilish Is Talented, but Did You Know She's Been in Movies?

Latest Disney Plus News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.