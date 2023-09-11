Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Popular TikToker Flo Has Sparked Controversy Over Her Lamborghini Drama — What Happened to Her? What happened to Flo on TikTok? The popular influencer made headlines over trying to purchase a Lamborghini, leading to some drama with her account. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 11 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

If "Eat the Rich" stories get anything right, it's that the wealthy people of the world can have a gross misunderstanding of what the rest of us have to deal with every single day. As folks like Kim Kardashian prove every single day, wealthy folks seem to trivialize large purchases and opulent living to the point where they themselves have no concept of what it means to not be able to afford certain things. That's exactly what's landed Flo on TikTok (@secretfloflo) in hot water.

In case you haven't heard of her, Flo is a popular TikToker who is allegedly one of if not the richest teenager on the platform. In an age of influencers and inexplicably amassing wealth from no discernible source, that may not be such an outlandish claim. However, recent drama has supposedly had an impact on her social media presence. What happened to Flo on TikTok? Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Flo (@secretfloflo) on TikTok?

Flo is best known for flaunting her supposed wealth by filming her TikToks in a large mansion that, from the outset, looks completely unfurnished. Nevertheless, several sources indicate that she had over 185,000 followers on TikTok the last time her account was accessible. But whether or not she was beloved by the internet at large, Flo inadvertently kicked off some drama with one of her latest big purchases.

Throughout late August 2023, Flo began chronicling her intentions to purchase a Lamborghini as her first car, specifically a Lamborghini Urus. Reportedly, these cars start at over $230,000. Most of us would be lucky enough for our first car to have cupholders, but Flo received some backlash for casually mentioning purchasing a Lambo like it's nothing.

In a follow-up, she mentioned that she wasn't able to purchase the Lamborghini she wanted and even went so far as to say that she was disappointed with getting a used one. "I don't know what's so hard to believe about getting a Lambo," she claimed. "Like, they're not even that expensive." Her casual comment on purchasing Lambos angered a few folks, who believed that her privilege was showing when it came to this purchase. When it came down to it, though, her account went dark amidst the whole debacle.

Why was Flo banned from TikTok?

At some point, Flo's TikTok account has been inaccessible, with many presuming that she was banned from her profile. Her ban was oddly timed right before the reveal of the used Lamborghini that was eventually purchased for her, though some sources claim that she was able to at least show off the car before her account was banned.