Greez Will Look Different in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' – Here’s What Happened to His Arm

By Jon Bitner Apr. 4 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

As one of the most popular characters of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s no surprise that Greez is making a return for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, the Latero will look much different in this installment, as something appears to have damaged his right hand. But what happened to Greez’s arm in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and why is he now wearing a prosthetic? Here’s everything we know.

What happened to Greez’ arm in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?

If you played through the original game, you’ll remember that Greez made it through to the final credits unscathed – which only makes it more confusing that he’s now missing his right arm. But between Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, Greez wasn’t sitting on his laurels. In fact, a new book (Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars) discusses what Cal Kestis, Greez, and several other familiar faces were doing in the years following the conclusion of Jedi: Fallen Order.

Source: EA

In the novel, Cal faces off against the Fifth Brother. Things eventually go sideways, and as he’s about to be struck down by the Fifth Brother, Greez jumps in the way to save Cal, losing his right arm in the altercation. He does, however, save Cal from meeting an early end.

Losing a limb doesn’t seem to have slowed down the pilot, as Greez is now sporting a fancy new robotic arm in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s still unclear exactly how Greez will play into Cal’s story this time around, but expect him to make at least a few appearances as you explore the gigantic new map.

How will Greez fit into the story of 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?

We still don’t have all the details about Survivor’s story, but EA has released a few tantalizing looks at the upcoming narrative. Greez will clearly be involved in the plot, although we still haven’t seen him piloting the Stinger Mantis. Instead, we’ve only seen a few seconds of him – in which he embraces Cal and looks onward as the crew discusses a holographic map.