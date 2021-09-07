Jenelle Evans' Relationship With Her Ex Kieffer Delp Was an Emotional Rollercoaster

In 2009, 16 & Pregnant premiered on MTV and introduced us to the young ladies who would eventually become the cast of Teen Mom OG and the series spinoff, Teen Mom 2. Although many of the original cast members have since parted ways with the franchise, they are still making headlines.

Jenelle Evans , who joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, cut ties with the series in May of 2019, but she and her husband, David Eason, can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight. Jenelle’s husband has found himself in trouble with the law on more than one occasion, much like her previous boyfriend, Kieffer Delp. But what happened to Jenelle and Kieffer ? Why did they split?

What happened with Jenelle Evans and Kieffer Delp from ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Previous episodes of Teen Mom 2 prove that Jenelle hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to love. When Jenelle first joined the show, she was in a relationship with her eldest son’s father, Andrew Lewis, but their romance was short-lived. Since their breakup, Andrew signed over his rights to Jace and has not seen their son since.

But it wouldn’t be long before Jenelle found love again with her former partner in crime, Kieffer, whom the Teen Mom 2 star met through a mutual friend. During their relationship, Kieffer and Jenelle were arrested for breaking and entering as well as drug possession, which was likely linked to the couple’s ongoing heroin habit.

Jenelle ended her relationship with Kieffer and later began a relationship with Gary Head shortly after, which didn’t last long. Kieffer and Jenelle found themselves back together in 2012 but broke up yet again when Jenelle checked herself into rehab. But their love story hadn’t come to an end just yet.

Jenelle and Kieffer attempted to rekindle their relationship one last time in 2016, following Jenelle’s split from her baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, but their romance ended before she began dating her current husband, David.

Given their history of violence, it’s unlikely that their split was amicable, but there seems to be no bad blood between the two. In April, Kieffer defended Jenelle’s TikTok videos on Twitter, writing, "All you n----s need to stop hating on mah b---h, she up there doing her thug thizzle."

There’s no indication that Jenelle still keeps up with her ex, but many fans are wondering where Kieffer is now. According to reports, the years haven’t been kind to him.