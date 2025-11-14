What Happened to John Beam from 'Last Chance U'? Beloved Coach Hospitalized After Campus Shooting “We’re currently asking the public’s help in locating a suspect.” By Amy Coleman Updated Nov. 14 2025, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: X/@beam_coach

An ordinary day at Laney College turned into a nightmare for veteran coach and mentor John Beam. For decades, he had been the guiding force behind student-athletes in Oakland. Now the same community he inspired found itself praying for his recovery and searching for answers.

Fans of Last Chance U immediately recognized the name when headlines began circulating about the shooting. The long-time coach and athletic director became a standout figure on the Netflix series in 2020 when his season aired. So what happened to John Beam, and what do officials actually know about the shooting? Here is what we know.

What happened to John Beam from 'Last Chance U'?

According to NBC News, John was shot on campus at Laney College around noon. Police said he was immediately transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. The shooting took place in an athletic area of the school campus, where John regularly worked with students. The school was locked down for an hour following the incident. Oakland police said the investigation is ongoing.

They are reviewing surveillance footage, gathering witness statements, and working to determine exactly what happened. “We’re currently asking the public’s help in locating a suspect,” Oakland Police Department Acting Chief James Beere said to reporters during a news conference. He said they are looking for a man wearing dark clothing and a black hoodie. The shooting has sparked conversations about campus safety, especially at community colleges where open layouts make security more challenging.

During his season of Last Chance U, John was portrayed as a tough but deeply committed mentor who prioritized giving second chances to young athletes. His impact stretched far beyond football fields and documentary frames. John was head football coach at Laney College from 2012 to 2024 before retiring. He still serves as Athletic Director for the school, a role he has held since 2006. In total, he has been a coach in Oakland for 40 years, per USA Today.

Very short is the list of people who have done as much to support young athletes in the Oakland area as Laney College athletics director/football coach John Beam. He has poured himself into the community for 4 decades. Hoping he survives this act of violence. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 13, 2025 Source: X/@MontePooleNBCs

How is John doing?

He remains hospitalized at the time of this writing. His exact condition has not been publicly updated, and no family statements have been released. Police said that updates will come once they have more verified information. Hours after he was shot, posts began circulating on X that he had passed away, but that has not been confirmed by any official sources. Others are saying he is in the ICU. No update has been given on his condition since the Nov. 13 shooting.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said, "My thoughts are with Coach John Beam and his loved ones. We are praying for him. Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people. For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family."

