'Hot Bench' Season 12 Left Viewers Wondering What Happened to Judge Corriero

If you were among the fans who tuned in to watch the premiere of Hot Bench Season 12 in September 2025, you might’ve experienced a moment of confusion. Expecting a familiar line-up of judges, someone was missing. Judge Michael Corriero — the steady, thoughtful presence fans had watched for years — was nowhere to be seen. In his place? A new face. Cue the confused fan reaction: Wait … What happened to Judge Corriero on Hot Bench?

Truthfully, this change wasn’t sudden or unexpected. News this was coming broke months prior to the Season 12 premiere. When it comes to long-running TV shows, however, change can be hard for fans.



Despite confusion about what happened to him, Judge Corriero clearly announced his retirement from 'Hot Bench.'

As confirmed by Deadline, Judge Corriero’s retirement was announced in January 2025. After nine long years with the show, Season 11 was his final run with the show. He had made the difficult decision to step down after years of weighing cases, offering wisdom, and becoming a fan favorite. Now, Judge Corriero didn’t just vanish. He gave a very clear goodbye to his fans.

“At the beginning of this past year, after almost nine years on Hot Bench, I made it clear to everyone that this would be my final season. It was time to pass the torch or, should I say, the gavel. I will miss the challenge, my beloved colleagues, and the entire Hot Bench team,” he said in an official statement at the time.

A new judge and a new bailiff were introduced in Season 12.

By March 2025, Deadline announced that Judge Daniel Mentzer would be joining the bench for Season 12, along with a new bailiff. The show even announced the lineup months in advance, trying to ease fans into the change.

Unfortunately, by the time the premiere rolled around in September 2025, some fans forgot all about Judge Corriero’s retirement and Judge Mentzer joining the show. This resulted in many confused fans taking to social media to ask who the new guy was and what happened to their beloved Judge Corriero.



It’s not unusual for TV viewers to struggle with cast changes. We get attached. Whether it’s a favorite sitcom character leaving or a new coach joining your team, change feels personal when you’ve invited someone into your living room for years.

For Hot Bench fans, Judge Corriero wasn’t just a judge on a courtroom TV show — he was a voice of reason, a calm presence, and a big part of what made the dynamic work. Losing him felt like losing the rhythm of the show itself.

The show is moving forward, but Judge Corriero left his mark.