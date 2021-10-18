What Happened to Love's First Husband on 'You'? Season 3 Gives Us an Answer (SPOILERS)

Love Quinn was once married to a man named James. In flashbacks we saw of their interactions from Season 2, they loved each other but were definitely facing a multitude of hardships. They couldn’t seem to see eye to eye about some majorly important things. It was revealed that James got sick with cancer and Love put herself on the back burner in order to nurse him back to health.

There was always a hunch regarding whether Love was indeed the reason he died, but nothing was confirmed until Season 3. Love's mother, Dottie, shared a private conversation with Joe about her suspicions. She suspected Love was the one who actually killed James since he was already in remission from his cancer on the day he tragically passed. By the end of Season 3, Love actually owned up to her actions – as she threatened to do the same exact thing to Joe!

Love claimed she accidentally fatally poisoned James when she'd only meant to temporarily paralyze him in order to have a serious conversation with him. And lo and behold, it turns out she was using the same poison tactics to temporarily paralyze Joe.