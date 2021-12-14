Michele Tafoya Seemingly Vanished From 'Sunday Night Football' — What's Going On?

A sportscaster and sideline reporter boasting more than a decade's worth of experience, Michele Tafoya has firmly established herself as one of the best in the business. Since 2017, she has appeared on Sunday Night Football, turning the gig into unmatched success.

As a four-time Sports Emmy Award winner, Michele has long impressed football fans. But, as many have noted, she has been absent from Sunday Night Football since Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.