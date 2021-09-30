Adam Huss Made His Debut on 'General Hospital' — Will He Replace Marcus Coloma?By Leila Kozma
Sep. 30 2021, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
A recent episode of General Hospital had plenty of surprises in store for eagle-eyed viewers.
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) swore to take bloodied revenge on her nemesis, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Elsewhere, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) made plans to obtain the paperwork declaring that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bénard) is still alive.
But it was another development that caught the viewers' attention the most. So, what happened to Nikolas Cassadine? Why does he look ... different?
Here's what happened to Nikolas Cassadine on 'General Hospital.'
As Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly) and Laura Spencer's (Genie Francis) son, Nikolas has a hefty legacy to grapple with. It has taken the Greek Prince some time to figure out his identity and improve his interpersonal relationships. But what happened to him in a recent episode?
Adam Huss made his debut as Nikolas on the General Hospital episode airing on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The unexpected casting change had an instant impact on the viewers, many of whom now worry that Marcus's time on the show might be coming to an end soon.
"How come no one is saying something about this new Nikolas replacing the old Nikolas? @GeneralHospital" tweeted @IAmAlien88.
"I hope Marcus Coloma comes back as Nikolas. Love Ava and Nikolas together," tweeted @TerriMi38682399.
"@GeneralHospital Who's the actor playing Nikolas? What's going on? #GH #GeneralHospital" wrote @tech_doc1.
But loyal fans of General Hospital have nothing to worry about. According to Soaps In Depth, Adam only replaced Marcus in General Hospital temporarily.
Over the years, Nikolas's character has been portrayed by several actors. Between 1996 and 2021, six actors got the chance to make the most of the role. Between 1996 and 2016, Tyler Christopher portrayed Nikolas.
Stephen Martines first stepped into Tyler's shoes in 2000, appearing in 159 episodes as Nikolas. Nick Stabile landed the role in 2016, though only for 14 episodes. Marcus Coloma signed on in 2019, and he continues to play Nikolas — regardless of the temporary change.
Long story short: Adam only stepped into Marcus's shoes temporarily. It's unlikely that he would take over anytime soon.
Why is Adam Huss temporarily replacing Marcus Coloma in Nikolas's role?
An occasional social media user, Marcus rarely makes personal announcements on either Twitter or Instagram.
He did, however, share a new post on Sept. 16, 2021, featuring Nicholas Alexander Chavez, his co-star on General Hospital, and the General Hospital sign in the background. He is yet to provide details about why he temporarily left the show, however.
Adam shared a post confirming that he was only stepping in for a short while on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
"Thanks for watching all! Had a great time hopping in, if only for a brief moment. Loved my experience there, super grateful," he captioned the post.
When he is not busy helping out on the set of General Hospital, Adam likes to hang out with his husband, Adam Bucci, and friends.
Catch new episodes of General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.