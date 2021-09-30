Logo
Home > Entertainment
Marcus Coloma and Adam Huss
Source: Getty Images

Adam Huss Made His Debut on 'General Hospital' — Will He Replace Marcus Coloma?

By

Sep. 30 2021, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

A recent episode of General Hospital had plenty of surprises in store for eagle-eyed viewers.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) swore to take bloodied revenge on her nemesis, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Elsewhere, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) made plans to obtain the paperwork declaring that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bénard) is still alive.

But it was another development that caught the viewers' attention the most. So, what happened to Nikolas Cassadine? Why does he look ... different?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Nikolas Cassadine on 'General Hospital.'

As Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly) and Laura Spencer's (Genie Francis) son, Nikolas has a hefty legacy to grapple with. It has taken the Greek Prince some time to figure out his identity and improve his interpersonal relationships. But what happened to him in a recent episode?

Marcus Coloma and Adam Huss
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Adam Huss made his debut as Nikolas on the General Hospital episode airing on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The unexpected casting change had an instant impact on the viewers, many of whom now worry that Marcus's time on the show might be coming to an end soon.

"How come no one is saying something about this new Nikolas replacing the old Nikolas? @GeneralHospital" tweeted @IAmAlien88.

"I hope Marcus Coloma comes back as Nikolas. Love Ava and Nikolas together," tweeted @TerriMi38682399.

"@GeneralHospital Who's the actor playing Nikolas? What's going on? #GH #GeneralHospital" wrote @tech_doc1.

But loyal fans of General Hospital have nothing to worry about. According to Soaps In Depth, Adam only replaced Marcus in General Hospital temporarily.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Nikolas's character has been portrayed by several actors. Between 1996 and 2021, six actors got the chance to make the most of the role. Between 1996 and 2016, Tyler Christopher portrayed Nikolas.

Stephen Martines first stepped into Tyler's shoes in 2000, appearing in 159 episodes as Nikolas. Nick Stabile landed the role in 2016, though only for 14 episodes. Marcus Coloma signed on in 2019, and he continues to play Nikolas — regardless of the temporary change.

Long story short: Adam only stepped into Marcus's shoes temporarily. It's unlikely that he would take over anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement
A tweet about the switcheroo
Source: Twitter

Why is Adam Huss temporarily replacing Marcus Coloma in Nikolas's role?

An occasional social media user, Marcus rarely makes personal announcements on either Twitter or Instagram.

He did, however, share a new post on Sept. 16, 2021, featuring Nicholas Alexander Chavez, his co-star on General Hospital, and the General Hospital sign in the background. He is yet to provide details about why he temporarily left the show, however.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

Adam shared a post confirming that he was only stepping in for a short while on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

"Thanks for watching all! Had a great time hopping in, if only for a brief moment. Loved my experience there, super grateful," he captioned the post.

When he is not busy helping out on the set of General Hospital, Adam likes to hang out with his husband, Adam Bucci, and friends.

Catch new episodes of General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

This Is the Unexpected Reason Lulu Is Leaving 'General Hospital'

Emme Rylan and William deVry Are Reportedly About to Leave 'General Hospital'

Emotional Funeral Scene Marks Max Gail's Last Appearance on 'General Hospital'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.