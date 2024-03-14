Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor A Surprise Medevac Has 'Survivor' Fans Asking for a Rule Change Medevacs are a necessary evil of ‘Survivor,’ but Randen Montalvo’s evacuation was controversial in Season 46. By Jamie Lerner Mar. 14 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET Source: CBS

One of the biggest risks that comes along with playing Survivor is the risk of getting hurt. While no one has ever died playing the game — we imagine production would shut down immediately — there have been some near-death instances in the show’s 46 seasons, such as Russell Swan’s unconsciousness in Samoa and Caleb Reynolds’s heat stroke in Kaôh Rōng. In Survivor 46, producers added another player to the list of medevacs.

Randen Montalvo was pulled from the game because of a potentially life-threatening injury, but it happened so suddenly and randomly that fans watching at home are wondering what exactly happened. He seemed to be alright in his post-game confessional, so did he need surgery and why couldn’t he go back into the game?

What happened to Randen Montalvo in ‘Survivor 46’? He was medevaced from the game.

Everything was going perfectly for Nami after coming in first place for every challenge so far. However, when Randen wakes up unable to move his hand, the reality of the game sets in for the Nami tribe. Randen talks to the medical team, who explains he probably pinched his radial nerve by sleeping on it.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “[The radial nerve] runs down the back of the arm from the armpit to hand” and “helps you move your elbow, wrist, hand, and fingers.” According to Dr. Will, a radial nerve injury should clear up relatively quickly on its own. However, Randen’s pain increased to his shoulder and back of his neck.

This became a red flag for the Survivor medical team, who consulted with a neurologist to check on what type of injury Randen could have. Through research and consultation, Dr. Will explained that one of the worries is that Randen could have a bulging disk in his spine pressing on a nerve. Unlike a pinched radial nerve, this is an injury that could cause paralysis if not treated with surgery.

So, Jeff and Dr. Will show up on the beach, which is never good news, to pull Randen from the game. They explain the fear of the bulging disk and book him in for an MRI the next morning. Because of this, the Yanu tribe was spared a third tribal council, and seemingly Bhanu or Kenzie were both spared an early elimination.

‘Survivor’ fans are upset that Randen went home when nothing was actually wrong with him.

In Randen’s final confessional, he revealed that his “worst fear” didn’t happen and that he had fully recovered. This means that after the MRI, had the game’s rules allowed it, he could be allowed back into the game since he was totally fine. However, because of the way Survivor is set up, once a player is pulled from the game, they can’t go back in, no matter what.

“He was immediately taken for further testing and we are happy to report that it was not more serious and he has fully recovered,” Jeff Probst explained to EW. “Situations like this are really unfortunate because even though it may only be a slight risk, the health of the player is always our number one concern.”

#Survivor AU's medical leave rule aged so well. Some time away for care/testing (without even missing tribal!) to prevent avoidable medevacs is well worth sacrificing old practices & red tape. It's better for the players, game & show. My heart goes out to Randen #Survivor46 — Shannon Guss (Gaitz) (@ShannonGaitz) March 14, 2024

Jeff added, “And while we do have an impressive emergency medical team on site, we don’t have access to things like an MRI, so we always have to err on the side of caution.” Even still, Australian Survivor, which has been running on and off since 2002, has different medevac rules that fans think the U.S. version should adopt.

In Australian Survivor, which is a 47-day game, almost double the amount of time as the U.S. version’s 26-day New Era format, there is a 24-hour grace period for players to exit for medical concerns. Players can even skip a tribal council and come back into the game in that 24-hour period, which has caused some controversy.

If I had a nickel every time a new era bearded man from an orange tribe got medevaced with an advantage, saving a disastrous purple tribe from Tribal Council, I’d have two nickels #Survivor pic.twitter.com/8h7Xt0fd8k — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) March 14, 2024