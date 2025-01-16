What Happened to Saif Ali Khan? Actor Stabbed in Home Invasion and Rushed to Hospital Saif Ali Khan's wife and children were home at the time of the attack. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 16 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve been online today, you’ve probably seen Saif Ali Khan’s name trending everywhere. Naturally, this has everyone asking the same thing — what happened to Saif Ali Khan? According to Variety, The Bollywood star was attacked in his own home during a terrifying break-in. An intruder entered his residence in the early hours of January 16, 2025. After Saif confronted the intruder, he was stabbed multiple times. This included a deep wound near his spine.

His son, Ibrahim, immediately sprang into action. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, he put his father in an auto-rickshaw and rushed him to Lilavati Hospital, a move that may have saved his life. Saif underwent emergency surgery, which lasted over two hours, to remove a knife fragment lodged near his spinal cord. How did the surgery go? Furthermore, how are his wife and children doing? Keep reading for more details on this scary situation.



What happened to Saif Ali Khan during the home invasion?

The attack took place at Saif’s Bandra residence around 2:30 a.m. Initial reports suggest that a household staff member first encountered the intruder, leading to a confrontation. When Saif stepped in, the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

With time being critical, his son Ibrahim didn’t hesitate. He flagged down an auto-rickshaw and rushed his father to the hospital himself. Multiple outlets are reporting the Bollywood actor’s son’s quick thinking is likely what saved his father’s life.

He is the guy who entered in the house of #SaifAliKhan and stabbed him. Police should arrest him immediately. pic.twitter.com/P6cMmKKTvO — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2025

At the hospital, doctors found that the knife had caused spinal fluid leakage, making immediate surgery necessary. The procedure, which lasted just over two hours, was successful. Saif is now in stable condition and recovering following a successful surgery. While his injuries are serious, medical professionals are optimistic about his healing process.

His fans worry about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his children.

Right now, Saif is stable. He, however, has a long road to recovery. His wife Kareena and his children were also in the home at the time of the attack. According to CNN, a representative of his wife reported, “The rest of the family is doing fine.” Likewise, his wife and children have reportedly remained by his side at the hospital amid his surgery and recovery.



Saif’s team also released a statement thanking fans for their concern, saying he is overwhelmed by the support and well wishes. Naturally, he won’t be returning to work anytime soon as his focus for now is on rest and recovery.

Officials are investigating the possibility of an inside job.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the attack is how the intruder got in. Police say there were no signs of forced entry, leading to concerns that someone inside the household may have been involved. Right now, investigators are questioning staff members and reviewing security footage to determine if this was an inside job.

My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/21NGv75sqN — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 16, 2025

According to The Times, three individuals have been taken in for questioning, but no arrests have been made. One of the current theories is that the attacker may have been related to one of the actor’s staff members.