Here's How They Addressed Stiles Stilinski's Absence in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' By Haylee Thorson Jan. 26 2023, Published 9:19 p.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Attention all supernatural superfans: Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally streaming on Paramount Plus — and you won’t want to miss it. Lovers of the six-season Teen Wolf television series will be pleasantly surprised to see the gang — Scott (Tyler Posey), Allison (Crystal Reed), Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), and more — back together. However, one key member is missing this time around: Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien). What happened to his character in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Why is Dylan O’Brien not in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

In a March 2022 interview with Variety, Dylan O’Brien revealed why he wouldn’t be reprising his role as Stiles Stilinski in the new Teen Wolf film revival. According to the Maze Runner alum, the decision was difficult to make, but ultimately it was for the best. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me,” the 31-year-old actor said. “It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast.”

Unfortunately, the stars were unable to align for Dylan. He insinuated that the process was chaotic, claiming that “they just kind of threw it at [them].” While they tried making it work, he eventually stepped back from the project. “Ultimately, I just decided [the series] was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he said. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f—-ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Tyler Posey Reveals Why Dylan O’Brien’s Absence In ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Is ‘Complicated’ https://t.co/8nv3D0J5JT pic.twitter.com/aZiDjSRdiF — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) January 25, 2023

Several months later, rumors began circulating that Dylan would make a cameo as Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf: The Movie. However, the Not Okay star quickly put those claims to rest. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, Dylan said, "I don't think there's any truth to that rumor. What I've said is the truth.”

However, he understood why some came to the cameo conclusion in the first place. "My Jeep's in it," he revealed. "I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That's the car my character drives in the show."

What happened to Stiles Stilinski in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

One month after Dylan shut down the Stiles Stilinski cameo rumors for good, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis addressed the elephant (or should we say wolf) in the room. During an August interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, Davis discussed how they handled Dylan's absence. “We don’t ignore it, but we reference it. I think we can’t do the movie without paying tribute to the character Stiles. So, he comes up in more than one situation,” he said.

As for what the #TeenWolfMovie did with #Stydia and what would’ve happened if Dylan O’Brien returned: https://t.co/zfOdyaYTQ6 — Meredith Jacobs (@MeredithJJacobs) January 26, 2023

Now that the film is available for streaming on Paramount Plus, we know exactly how Stiles Stilinski’s absence was handled. According to the film, Stiles is working for the FBI — far from Beacon Hills. As for his relationship with Lydia (Holland Roden), the two have broken up. However, the split wasn’t for lack of love. Lydia reveals a recurring nightmare she had where she and Stiles get into a car crash, resulting in Stiles’ death. She considered it a bad omen and ultimately ended the relationship to protect Stiles.

Also, Dylan wasn’t lying about his Jeep’s cameo. In Teen Wolf: The Movie, the beloved vehicle now belongs to Derek’s son, Eli.