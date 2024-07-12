Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' Breaks Tradition, Doesn't Film at 'Bachelor' Mansion Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' bids farewell to the iconic 'Bachelor' mansion and heads to the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, Calif. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 12 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Ahead of the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette, leading lady Jenn Tran revealed some exciting news and hinted that her journey would be unlike any other. Among the juicy deets she shared was that Season 21 of ABC's hit reality dating series would not film at the Bachelor mansion.

Now, as Season 21 unfolds on our TV screens, fans discover that Jenn began her quest for love at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, Calif. So, why the abrupt switch? What happened to the iconic Bachelor mansion? Here's what we know.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor Jenn Tran and Thomas Nguyen chat outside the Hummingbird Nest Ranch.

What happened to the 'Bachelor' mansion?

Before you start worrying, rest assured that the Bachelor mansion is still intact. According to a source who spoke to TVLine in July 2024, Jenn and her suitors didn't film there due to scheduling conflicts with the season's production.

If you watched the season premiere, then you know that Jenn and her remaining suitors are heading straight to Melbourne, Australia to begin their romantic journey! It's certainly an incredible place to bond and fall in love, don't you think?

In March 2024, Jenn spoke with Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the decision to shake things up by ditching the Bachelor mansion on her first night as the lead. "I think what I've been trying to tell myself [is I'm the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we're really breaking the mold this season," she said. "I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold... I'm gonna bless it with some really good vibes."

This isn't the first time ABC has ditched the 'Bachelor' mansion.

For those who didn't know, ABC rents the iconic Bachelor mansion each year for filming The Bachelor and Bachelorette. It's been a fixture since Season 11, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the franchise had to temporarily relocate to hotels for several seasons.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, Calif. As for Matt James, his season of The Bachelor took place at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pa.

Source: ABC La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, Calif.