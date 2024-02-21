Home > Television What Happened to 'The Pat McAfee Show'? Fans Worry That the Show Was Canceled Pat McAfee has been sharing updates while the program is off air. "Missed the show," he said. By Melissa Willets Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans of The Pat McAfee Show have noticed that as of Feb. 19, 2024, the ESPN show is off air. So, what happened? Did the NFL alum for whom the show gets its name decided he's had enough of controversy and decide to end his five year run?

Here's what we know about what happened to The Pat McAfee Show. Spoiler alert: You haven't seen the last of the former punter on TV. As for when and how he'll return, well, you'll have to read on to find out!

Source: Getty Images

So, what happened to 'The Pat McAfee Show'?

Following the Aaron Rodgers controversy that saw the sidelined Jets quarterback suggesting on Pat's show that late night host Jimmy Kimmel was somehow tied to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, fans may have wondered if the NFL star has had his fill of being in the headlines.

Perhaps Pat wants to hand his mic over to someone else who can deal with fallout from the understandable backlash. After all, Aaron's eyebrow-raising comments were not the end of the drama. Indeed, who could forget when Pat soon put ESPN on blast for attempting to sabotage his show? Yikes.

But alas, despite any ongoing controversy surrounding The Pat McAfee show, its guests, its host, or the network, the program is simply taking a scheduled break per an announcement shared to X on Feb. 19.

PROGRAMMING ALERT: @PatMcAfeeShow will be off air on a scheduled break from Feb. 19-March 1@SportsCenter will air from noon-3p on ESPN during the show’s break — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 19, 2024

The announcement disclosed that starting Feb. 19, Sports Center would air in the usual spot reserved for Pat's show. New episodes of The Pat McAfee Show will return after March 1, according to the statement. Do we hear fans breathing a collective sigh of relief?

Fans still aren't sure about the fate of 'The Pat McAfee Show' — Pat, meanwhile, is on vacation.

Given everything that has played out in recent weeks with Aaron, Jimmy, and the show, that Pat is on hiatus at this time is giving some fans reason to speculate about what is really going on. As one X user responded to the announcement that the show is on a scheduled break, "Interesting."

Update from vacation day 2… as of today, baby girl is now crawling forwards.



If she wants something.. she’s now going and getting it.. Love everything about that.



We are now in full barricade building mode… she has attempted to Andy Dufresne a few times. She’s got some real… pic.twitter.com/JlrAu3r3Gs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 20, 2024

But while his fans mull over what is happening behind the scenes of his wildly popular show, Pat is on vacation, and his mind is occupied by other things to be sure. As the TV personality shared to X, during the break he is spending time with his wife Samantha and their daughter, Mackenzie.

"Update from vacation day 2… as of today, baby girl is now crawling forwards," the proud dad shared on Feb. 20. "If she wants something, she’s now going and getting it. Love everything about that." After sharing a few more details about life with Mackenzie at this stage, Pat admitted, "Missed the show today.. can’t wait to be back. Hope you all are amazing."