Distractify
Home > Television

What Happened to 'The Pat McAfee Show'? Fans Worry That the Show Was Canceled

Pat McAfee has been sharing updates while the program is off air. "Missed the show," he said.

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Pat McAfee interviews Gene Steratore at Radio Row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas
Source: Getty Images

Fans of The Pat McAfee Show have noticed that as of Feb. 19, 2024, the ESPN show is off air.

So, what happened? Did the NFL alum for whom the show gets its name decided he's had enough of controversy and decide to end his five year run?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about what happened to The Pat McAfee Show. Spoiler alert: You haven't seen the last of the former punter on TV. As for when and how he'll return, well, you'll have to read on to find out!

Pat McAfee hosts his show 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Radio Row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to 'The Pat McAfee Show'?

Following the Aaron Rodgers controversy that saw the sidelined Jets quarterback suggesting on Pat's show that late night host Jimmy Kimmel was somehow tied to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, fans may have wondered if the NFL star has had his fill of being in the headlines.

Perhaps Pat wants to hand his mic over to someone else who can deal with fallout from the understandable backlash. After all, Aaron's eyebrow-raising comments were not the end of the drama.

Indeed, who could forget when Pat soon put ESPN on blast for attempting to sabotage his show? Yikes.

Article continues below advertisement

But alas, despite any ongoing controversy surrounding The Pat McAfee show, its guests, its host, or the network, the program is simply taking a scheduled break per an announcement shared to X on Feb. 19.

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement disclosed that starting Feb. 19, Sports Center would air in the usual spot reserved for Pat's show. New episodes of The Pat McAfee Show will return after March 1, according to the statement. Do we hear fans breathing a collective sigh of relief?

Fans still aren't sure about the fate of 'The Pat McAfee Show' — Pat, meanwhile, is on vacation.

Given everything that has played out in recent weeks with Aaron, Jimmy, and the show, that Pat is on hiatus at this time is giving some fans reason to speculate about what is really going on.

As one X user responded to the announcement that the show is on a scheduled break, "Interesting."

Article continues below advertisement

But while his fans mull over what is happening behind the scenes of his wildly popular show, Pat is on vacation, and his mind is occupied by other things to be sure.

As the TV personality shared to X, during the break he is spending time with his wife Samantha and their daughter, Mackenzie.

Article continues below advertisement

"Update from vacation day 2… as of today, baby girl is now crawling forwards," the proud dad shared on Feb. 20. "If she wants something, she’s now going and getting it. Love everything about that." After sharing a few more details about life with Mackenzie at this stage, Pat admitted, "Missed the show today.. can’t wait to be back. Hope you all are amazing."

So there you have it from the mouth of the host: Pat McAfee will be back soon. In the meantime, we wish him rest, relaxation, and enjoyment with his family.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jey Uso Is a Wrestling King, but Who Is His Queen?

What Happened to Shaq's Family That Led Him to Warn Jason Kelce?

Detroit Red Wings Fans Keep Throwing Octopuses on the Ice — Here’s Why

Latest Television News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.