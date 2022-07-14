Tony Taveras Served as the Contractor in Season 1 of 'No Demo Reno' — Where Is He Now?
Season 2 of No Demo Reno kicked off with a brand new episode on June 23, 2022 on HGTV. Starring Jenn Todryk, a Texas-based interior designer on a mission to transform living environments into oases one property at a time, the hit TV show captures the most astonishing renovations in the lone star state. In Season 1, a general contractor named Tony Taveras aided Jenn in her quest to build beautiful homes. Will he appear in Season 2 of No Demo Reno? What happened to Tony?
Tony Taveras made his TV debut in Season 1 of 'No Demo Reno.' Will he appear in Season 2?
Tony garnered unmatched popularity thanks to his appearances in Season 1 of No Demo Reno. A detail-oriented and reliable contractor, he stole viewers' hearts with his work ethic and ability to carry out tasks no matter how tight the deadlines would get.
In addition to his work on No Demo Reno, Tony was also a successful bodybuilder and the Vice President of Linear Roofing & General Contractors. Tony was showered with praise on social media thanks, in part, to his appearances on No Demo Reno. Unfortunately for fans, the reasons behind his sudden disappearance from No Demo Reno remain unknown.
On Instagram, Tony frequently posts about his latest achievements as a bodybuilder. Eager to celebrate the landmarks Linear Roofing & General Contractors has reached, Tony often shares content focusing on the incredible efforts of his co-workers. What's more, Tony and his partner and fellow fitness enthusiast, Lauren Marks, are the proud parents of Ziva Amor. Ziva was born on April 15, 2020. Tony and Lauren got engaged in the fall of 2021.
Bafflingly enough, Tony is yet to post an update about where things stand between him, Jenn, and the rest of the crew and cast. Victor Manta, the owner of Manta Construction, has already joined the cast of No Demo Reno as the new general contractor.
It appears that Victor will serve as Tony's replacement for at least the duration of Season 2. Tony might have taken a temporary leave of absence from No Demo Reno. He could make his unexpected return in a later season. But Victor's addition to No Demo Reno is hardly the most promising sign.
Tony has received rave reviews because of his work on No Demo Reno.
"We started watching No Demo Reno. Both Michelle and I are in ... awe ... of Tony Taveras. God help me," tweeted @lusis.
"So ... my new favorite show is No Demo Reno because I (and all of America) get to look at a pretty man (Tony Taveras) who knows how to fix things," tweeted @WoodlawnWonder.
New episodes of No Demo Reno air Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST. Let's hope Tony will make a surprise appearance on the show in the future.