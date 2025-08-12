Travel Influencers Toyota World Runners Killed in Tragic Accident — Details "They are together forever as we knew they would always be." By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 12 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Toyota World Runners

The influencers known as the Toyota World Runners entertained their thousands of subscribers by creating content related to their travels and adventures. Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans were ready to start a new life together after getting engaged in the spring of 2024, according to an Instagram post they made.

Tragically, the Toyota World Runners lost their lives on August 7, 2025. The online and YouTube communities were shocked to hear that the people they followed for so long had passed away. What happened to the Toyota World Runners? Here's what we know about the accident that brought a happy love story to a violent close.



What happened to the Toyota World Runners?

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (via People), Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans died after a major off-roading accident in the British Columbia Interior. The practice involves driving a vehicle through natural terrain instead of the pre-determined paved roads. Only certain cars are designed for off-roading, which is not encouraged for inexperienced drivers.

The report states that the Kaslo Search and Rescue had been called to the scene of the accident at around 7:30 p.m. The first responders made their way to a location up in the mountains. One of the victims had already lost their life by the time the rescue attempt happened. The other person was rushed to a nearby medical facility, but they also lost their life as a result of the accident.

Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo SAR, said he didn't know if the couple was recording content when the accident happened. The young couple died before tying the knot, leaving family members and thousands from all over the world devastated by the news. Stacey and Matthew posted on Instagram for the last time less than a week before their tragic passing.

Stacey's mother posted an emotional tribute to her daughter.

Colleen Tourout, Stacey's mother, took to her Facebook page in order to share a grieving post for her daughter and the man she was supposed to marry. "Please keep us and them in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating end to an amazing Love Story," she wrote. "They are together forever as we knew they would always be."

The last video posted on the Toyota World Runners YouTube channel showed the couple making their way to Vancouver. The video started with the content creators putting their trucks to the test through dangerous terrain, similar to the activity that caused the accident in the first place. Matthew could be heard talking about how he liked to explore Canada with the people he cared about.