Here's What Happened at WEEI After Two Popular Radio Hosts Were Fired "Former WEEI host and Patriots.com analyst. Current career crossroads free agent!" By Niko Mann Published May 5 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WEEI Boston's Sports Original

Many people are wondering what happened at WEEI broadcasting after two hosts were fired. The Boston sports radio station shocked its fans when WEEI Afternoons' hosts Andy Hart and Nick “Fitzy” Stevens were let go, per Barrett Media.

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The station’s website removed WEEI Afternoons with Ted Johnson Jr., Andy and Nick, and they have been replaced by generic WEEI programming in their former timeslot. The outlet announced the news on April 22, 2026. "Barrett Media has learned that both Andy Hart and Nick 'Fitzy' Stevens are no longer with the Boston sports radio brand," read a statement on the website. So, what happened?

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What happened to WEEI broadcasting?

According to The New York Post, Andy and Nick were fired over their coverage of the Mike Vrabel affair scandal. The married New England Patriots' coach was allegedly having an affair with The Atlantic reporter, Dianna Russini. Pictures of the coach and reporter were taken of the duo while they were both in Arizona, and the photographs show them hugging and holding hands. Pictures of them kissing back in 2020 also resurfaced, and the scandal resulted in Dianna resigning from her job.

"This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete," she wrote. "It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside ... I do so not because I accept the narrative..., but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

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Boston Sports Radio News: Per a source, WEEI is moving on from Andy Hart and Nick 'Fitzy' Stevens in afternoon drive. Ted Johnson will stay on with the station. Sounds like other moving parts as well. Working on the full details



A https://t.co/aujs7m4A4E exclusive. — Mike Mutnansky (@MikeMutnansky) April 22, 2026

Mike released a statement following the scandal and said he was going to counseling, per ESPN. “As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," he said. "In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

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Andy updated his X bio to state, "Former WEEI host and Patriots.com analyst. Current career crossroads free agent! Husband, dad, and cynical hardo." The fired hosts reportedly criticized the affair scandal repeatedly, which led to their dismissal from WEEI.

Mick initially claimed to the outlet that his relationship with Dianna was innocent. Dianna is married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, and they have two children. Mike is married to his wife, Jen, and they also share two children. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," he claimed. "This doesn’t deserve any further response.”