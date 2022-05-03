Brianna Found Herself at a Crossroads in the 'Grace and Frankie' Finale — What Happened?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Grace and Frankie series finale on Netflix.

The title of the series finale of Grace and Frankie seemed to be apt for Brianna Hanson's (June Diane Raphael) future. "The Beginning" was an end in many ways, but Brianna was determined to carve out a new path for herself career-wise.

But first, she had to convince her little sister Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) to do the same. Was Brianna successful? Keep reading to find out!