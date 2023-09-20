Home > Gaming 'GTA: San Andreas' Mod Can Trigger Unique Cutscenes and Events By Following NPCs 'GTA: San Andreas' is a janky, yet beloved title. Thanks to a mod, the game has received new content, including new gameplay elements from following NPCs. By Anthony Jones Sep. 20 2023, Published 7:12 p.m. ET Source: Rockstar Games

The gist: Various NPCs in a GTA: San Andreas mod have coded pathways that will take them to specific locations, where you can either trigger a cutscene or learn more about them.

For the most part, the mod emphasizes rounding out the world Rockstar Games developed years ago by inserting more liveliness into its NPCs.

A TikTok user has made multiple series on following NPCs and getting up to wacky activities in the mod.

Article continues below advertisement

Video game modders are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Without them, we wouldn’t have mods that could style up characters to our liking in Baldur’s Gate 3 or improve The Sims 4 with new quality-of-life mechanics. Many PC gamers owe the modding community for keeping new titles customizable and older franchises alive and kicking.

This is true for GTA: San Andreas, one of the more beloved Rockstar Games launched in 2004. At the time, it was revolutionary, but by today’s standards, there’s a lot of jank to it. Mods have cleaned up much of its rougher edges, but some modders have gone further.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rockstar Games

In fact, we’ve learned that specific NPCs for a San Andreas mod have coded pathways that can trigger new cutscenes and gameplay scenarios or reveal odd things about characters. TikTok creator gamerbaixarendaxd125 has published many viral clips showcasing what happens when you follow NPCs in this mod, some of which can be pretty shocking.

Article continues below advertisement

You can trigger strange cutscenes and learn shocking details when you follow NPCs in this ‘GTA: San Andreas’ mod.

The TikTok creator, gamerbaixarendaxd125, has made their entire channel about San Andreas, from odd mods with massive sharks in the ocean to finding a police Lamborghini at a hidden location. Their most popular content on San Andreas is whenever they follow NPCs in the game world to unveil secrets about characters or trigger bizarre cutscenes.

Article continues below advertisement

In one clip, the TikTok user followed a shirtless NPC holding a pipe on a sidewalk. The video has a scary soundtrack looping in the background as the player follows. The NPC eventually peeled off the street to an unbeaten path and creepily entered a shabby house of wood by a lake.

Another TikTok clip followed the player stalking a police officer NPC across the city to a car garage. Once inside, a cutscene will trigger to show a group of officers beating on someone. As a result of the player seeing the incident, the cops will start shooting at them.

Article continues below advertisement