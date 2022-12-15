Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily the Criminal' Has Viewers Asking What a Dummy Shopper Is — Find Out

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal.

In 2022, Emily the Criminal was one of the cult hit films. Audiences got sucked into the story of the title character's descent from a struggling waitress to a criminal mastermind. Aubrey Plaza effectively shed her fan-favorite performance as April Ludgate on NBC's Parks and Recreation to play the corrupted Emily.

However, the movie also left audiences with two big questions: what is a dummy shopper? And are they real?