Grammy-Winning Songstress Adele Has Taken a Step Back From Music and Fans Miss Her "I want to have a baby,” Adele hinted. By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 30 2026, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

One name, one undisputable force in pop music: Adele. The 37-year-old British singer, songwriter, and actor has captivated the hearts of music lovers of all ages. Known for her unique mezzo-soprano voice and heartfelt lyrics, fans say she brings a level of soul to music that’s unmatched. From hits like “Hometown Glory,” ‘Sweetest Devotion,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and many more, Adele has earned her way into the playlists of everyday people and fellow celebrities alike.

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As expected, Adele has had an impressive run in the music industry. With all of her albums reaching RIAA-certified platinum status — including two reaching diamond (10 million albums sold)— a sold-out residency, and 16 Grammys to her name, Adele has established that she’s that girl. So, once fans realized that she had decided to take a step back from music, many have been interested in how she’s been keeping busy.

Source: MEGA

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What is Adele doing now?

It appears that Adele is focusing on family life. On Nov. 23, 2024, Adele addressed fans on the last day of her Las Vegas residency, sharing that her son has impacted her career choices.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f---ing hate touring," she said via People. "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that.” She continued: “But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits. ... Thank you for being patient for me."

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Source: MEGA

Many fans took her sentiments to mean that she’s stepping back to focus on connecting with her son and spending more time with him. In addition, Yahoo reports that Adele made an interesting revelation during one of her Las Vegas shows, hinting at expanding her family. Keep in mind that this follows her announcement of taking a break.

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“Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said. “And I want to have a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I’ll probably hate the most as well.” So, there is a chance that Adele and her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul, may have some exciting news to announce very soon.

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Adele has been vague about when she’ll return to music.

During the last show of her residency, Adele took the time to share how much she loves and appreciates her fans. However, sha made it a point to share that she’s uncertain of her return, but shared that she will come back.