Adele Gave Fans a Health Update During Her New Year's Eve Show

As sufferers of sciatica know all too well, this sometimes-debilitating pain is the result of the sciatic nerve being irritated. According to the Mayo Clinic, the sciatic nerve runs from the lower back, to the hips and glutes, and down each leg. A common cause of sciatic pain is indeed when a person suffers from a herniated disk, resulting in inflammation of the nerve, extreme discomfort, and even numbness. The pain worsens when a sufferer, well, basically moves.