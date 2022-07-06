The Truth Behind Camp McDonald's Confusing "Meal Hacks" and "Merch Drops"

Circling back to the latter, Camp McDonald's takes place from now until the end of July. Before you ask, no, it's not actually a camp. However, it is the name of the chain's latest in-app promotional campaign.

If you've seen advertisements, it sounds fun. But from what we've seen on Twitter, not everyone is a happy camper.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Camp McDonald’s, where you won't learn how to start a fire, but you might (if you're lucky!) score some fire deals on food.