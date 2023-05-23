Home > FYI Source: Getty Images A Young Girl in Australia Has Died After Participating in a Chroming Trend Following the news that a young girl had died after doing it, many want to know what chroming is and why it is so incredibly dangerous. By Joseph Allen May 23 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

While there have been plenty of dangerous trends to come out of the internet, it's also true that young people in particular were prone to do dangerous stuff even before the internet came around. Following the death of a 13-year-old girl in Australia, many want to know which category "chroming" falls into, and whether it's something they should be worried about.

Below, we've got everything you need to know about the strange habit, including information on why doing it is such a bad idea.

What is chroming?

Chroming is another word for huffing or sniffing, and it involves inhaling toxic chemicals. Those chemicals could be everything from paint to gasoline to solvent to aerosol cans to glue. These chemicals typically affect the central nervous system by slowing down brain activity, and create a high as a result. Although these highs may feel good in the moment, chroming or huffing can also lead to some pretty severe side effects.

Chroming can result in slurred speech and dizziness, as well as more severe side effects like nausea, vomiting, and disorientation. In some extreme cases, it can also cause heart attacks or suffocation, as well as permanent damage to the lungs, liver, or brain. In general, the practice is more common among young people, in part because they have less access to other kinds of drugs. In the U.S., around half a million people reported chroming, with the majority being kids ages 12 to 17.

Chroming recently led to the death of a young girl in Australia.

News recently broke that Esra Haynes, a 13-year-old in Melbourne, Australia, had died after chroming. She spent more than a week in the hospital before her death. After her death, her family said that they wanted to raise awareness about the dangerous practice to keep other people from doing it. “We definitely have a mission to raise awareness for kids and anyone that does it," her sister Imogen told a local news outlet.

“We don’t want that to happen to anyone else. We don’t want another family to go through this, it’s absolutely horrible," she continued. “I just want to put awareness out there that it can happen very quickly, and we don’t want to lose any more amazing people," her brother Seth added.

Chroming has been around for years.

Although it gets different names in different eras, chroming has been a problem among young people for years. The emergence of social media has made it easier to hear about these dangerous trends, but it's definitely not the only way that a person could come across the information that inhaling dangerous chemicals brings a significant high with it.