What Is the Vexbolts Mass Unfollowing on TikTok? It started as a joke campaign but quickly grew into a viral trend. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 30 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@vexbolts

TikTokers are getting bored — or maybe they just like to stir up drama, since the bulk of many people's lives is now spent online, rather than being present in the real world. And what would life (online or off) be without drama? First, it was the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" TikTok trend, which encouraged people to ignore JoJo on social media and essentially stop liking her content.

That didn’t work out too well, as it actually boosted her view count because people flocked to her content just to see who else was participating in the ignore trend. Sounds a little like high school again, but hey, who are we to judge? Now, however, a similar trend is gaining traction, this time targeting gaming content creator Vexbolts. Here's how the Vexbolts mass unfollowing campaign started and how he's responded to it.

What is the Vexbolts mass unfollowing happening on TikTok? An explainer, plus when it's happening.

The Vexbolts mass unfollowing happening on TikTok is a trolling campaign encouraging TikTok users to unfollow influencer Vexbolts on Dec. 31, 2024. The campaign began in late December and has spread like wildfire, with commenters and videos posting, "Vexbolts mass unfollowing Dec 31st, spread the word." And they certainly are! At the start of the campaign, Vexbolts's follower count was just over 1 million, but it quickly jumped to 3 million.

As of Dec. 30, 2024, his follower count has surpassed 7 million, with many saying it's because people are following him just so they can unfollow him. This could be a major blow to his ego, as anyone who saw their follower count rise by 6 million in mere days would be impacted — whether it’s all part of the plot or not.

While the exact reason behind the Vexbolts mass unfollowing "event" remains unclear, some speculate it’s due to his sometimes "cringeworthy" content. Vexbolts himself believes the mass unfollowing is happening "because I would get to the trend or meme quick and then I would make a video about it, ruining the meme or trend."

While Vexbolts says he's OK with ending 2024 and starting 2025 as the top meme or trend, he also mentioned in the same breath that he doesn't want to be left behind in 2024. He even called on Kai Cenat to "save him" from the mass unfollowing.

Vexbolts eventually joined in on the mass unfollowing campaign.

"If you can't beat them, join them." It's the motto Vexbolts seems to have embraced after the mass unfollow campaign began. On Dec. 29, 2024, the gamer shared a video of himself handing out flyers promoting the unfollowing at a mall, even making a public announcement in the food court. He also commended one patron, who, despite not knowing who he was, chose not to participate in the unfollow campaign.

Later, he was seen walking through the mall, belting out his signature phrase "Let him cook," suggesting that it might just be the last time he gets to say it (and people actually listen).

