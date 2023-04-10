Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Amazon When Do 'Jury Duty' Episodes Come Out? How to Watch a Courtroom Reality Show With a Twist By Melissa Willets Apr. 10 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Many of us have been summoned for jury duty. Few volunteer for this civic duty via a Craigslist ad that promises compensation to take part in a documentary about a trial. But this is just what happens on Jury Duty, a courtroom reality show with a twist.

The show, which features 11 jury members who are in on a prank, and one who isn't, stars none other than actor James Marsden of Dead to Me fame. For more details about Jury Duty including when episodes come out and how to watch the out-of-the-box series, read on!

When do 'Jury Duty' episodes come out?

Per the show's official description, "Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn’t know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned."

Sound like a must watch? Yes, we think so, too, especially since James is in on the gag. (More on his involvement in a moment.) First, you'll be happy to know that the first four episodes of Jury Duty are available to stream on Amazon Prime right this very second via the Freevee channel! The show premiered half of the full series of eight episodes already.

Meanwhile, Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 13, 2023. The final two episodes of the Freevee original will air the following week. So far, the show has only been confirmed for one season.

James Marsden plays a jury member on 'Jury Duty.'

James plays a heightened version of himself — and a quite obnoxious one at that — on Jury Duty. "I had to do this dance that I'm so narcissistic. It's like, 'I've got to get out of this, I have a big movie coming, and my fame will be a distraction,'" the star told USA Today about the juicy role.

The handsome actor also revealed that he served on a real jury previously, telling People, "It was a bizarre experience because it was here in L.A., and I walked into the courtroom and there was a wall of headshots of actors who have served jury duty before — in a government building!" "I was thinking in my mind, 'Well, if anybody recognizes me, then maybe I would be a distraction,'" he also confided.

Meanwhile, Ronald Gladden, a Home Depot manager from San Diego, is the juror who has no idea that he's being pranked by a fake trial. The funniest aspect (in our humble opinion) is how Ronald doesn't really seem to know who James is. But that jawline! That hair! Come on, Ronald!

Here's how to watch 'Jury Duty.'

You may already know that if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can watch Freevee shows for free. So right now, you can view the first four episodes of Jury Duty in time for Episodes 5 and 6 to come out on Thursday, April 13. Fans are already getting behind the new show.

