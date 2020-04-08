Here's How to Get Flick to Come to Your 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Island

Here's How to Get Flick to Come to Your 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' IslandBy Abi Travis
Whether you’re trying to build bridges, collect a super stylish wardrobe, or simply escape the crushing debt of your home loan, there’s one thing you always need in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: dolla dolla bells, y’all. And while there are many ways to collect bells within the game, catching bugs and fish is definitely one of the surefire ways of growing your fortune (especially if you always tend to sell your turnips too soon).
But there’s actually a way to get even more money for the bugs you sell, and all you have to do is be patient. Rather than selling to Timmy and Tommy of Nook’s Cranny, you can save all your best bugs for Flick, a red chameleon who is surprisingly deep and soulful and who also really loves bugs. But when does Flick come in Animal Crossing? Glad you asked!
When does Flick come to your island in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’?
Whereas some vendors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons show up on a schedule (like Daisy Mae, who arrives every Sunday morning to sell her turnip wares), Flick shows up randomly. On the one hand, this is good news: Flick will appear on your island regardless of the weather or day of the week. On the other hand, though, that means you have to remain pretty vigilant about looking for him so you don’t miss him.
On days that Flick does show up to your island, he’ll be there from 5 a.m. until 5 a.m. the next day. That means you’ll have a full 24 hours to take advantage of his exceptional offerings. Speaking of which…
What does Flick do in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’?
Whereas Blathers hates accepting your bugs (and doesn’t even pay your for them!), Flick loves them and pays way more than Nook brothers. In fact, Flick will offer you 150% of each bug’s normal value. That means that if you give him a Man-faced Stink Bug, which is typically worth 1,000 bells (and which has, inarguably, the best name of any bug in the game), Flick will give you 1,500 bells.
If you really don’t mind being patient and waiting for Flick to appear, you can stack your bugs on the island and just wait until he appears to sell them. In an ideal world, you could travel to a tarantula island (or make your own!) and save them until Flick arrives — he’ll pay you a cool 12,000 bells per tarantula (they’re usually worth 8,000 bells apiece). Sure, your island may look downright bizarre and be a little tricky to navigate due to all of the tarantula terrariums, but... money!
Flick also offers commissions of bug art for the islander with exotic tastes. All you have to do is give him three specimens of the same type of bug, and he’ll craft a model for you (he’ll send it in the mail the next day).
Note that you can only commission one bug at a time from Flick, so if you’re trying to recreate the museum’s bug exhibit in your home, it’s gonna take awhile. Happy bug hunting (and bell earning)!
