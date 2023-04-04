Season 3 of 'Modern Warfare 2' Is Right Around the Corner – Here’s When It Starts
Activision’s hit FPS game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is officially winding down its second season. The frantic multiplayer game continues to be one of the most-played titles of the year, so it should come as no surprise that folks are eager to learn more about season 3 and how it'll change up the iconic game.
But when does season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 come out? And what will be included in the new season? Here’s a look at everything we know so far.
When does season 3 of 'Modern Warfare 2' come out?
Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 arrives on April 12. The current season will end on April 11 and will be followed by a bit of downtime as the devs prepare the servers for all the new content. Based on past updates, expect Season 3 to be playable around 12 p.m. ET on April 12.
As always, the update will be pushed live to all platforms at the same time. So regardless of whether you’re playing on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you should be able to jump into the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season at the same time. The same goes for Warzone 2, which will see Season 3 arrive alongside Modern Warfare 2.
What’s new in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' season 3?
Much of Modern Warfare 2’s Season 3 update is still tightly under wraps, but we do have a few ideas as to what you can expect to see. For one, you’ll likely have a new battle pass to work through – which will include new weapon skins and other assorted cosmetics.
Activision has also revealed two new characters, Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas, although it’s unclear how exactly they’ll appear in Season 3.
Beyond that, much is unknown. It looks like a new 6v6 map is on the way, and some folks are speculating several new weapons could find their way to the new season, but much of Season 3 remains a mystery.
The same goes for the new season of Warzone 2, as Activision has been remarkably quiet about the battle royale. Still, the title continues to dominate the charts, so expect to see a massive update that should give players a reason to keep putting in the hours with the fast-paced shooter.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 arrives on April 12, so be sure to knock out any remaining battle pass levels for Season 2 while they’re still available. And if you want to be the first to learn about all Season 3 announcements, stay tuned to the official Call of Duty Twitter account for all the latest news.