Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind

The Season 10 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Did Not Drop on Netflix the Same Way as the Episodes Before It

The reunion was filmed more than a year after the season ended.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published March 11 2026, 11:31 a.m. ET

When the Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Airs on Netflix
Source: Netflix

If you are yearning for the days when a reality show reunion on Netflix was available more immediately than the process for Love Is Blind, you aren't alone. Because when March 11, 2026 arrived, exactly a week after the Season 10 finale dropped on the streaming platform, and the reunion was nowhere in sight, fans were just a bit miffed.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, they want to know when the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion airs on Netflix and what to expect. Because there was a trailer that dropped ahead of the reunion and clips that promise lots of drama, it is not a live reunion. But, instead of being available to stream at 3 a.m. EST like the episodes from Season 10, fans have to wait just a bit longer.

Some of the Season 10 cast sit on-stage at the Love Is Blind reunion.
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

When does the 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 reunion air?

According to the official Instagram account for Love Is Blind, the Season 10 reunion premieres on Netflix on March 11 at 9 p.m. EST. That might not be ideal viewing for some fans, but apparently, Netflix likes to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they continue to speculate on the drama between the couples and singles that came out of the season.

Then again, it has become the norm for Love Is Blind reunions to premiere on a different sort of schedule than the preceding season's episodes. Normally, the episodes of any given season premiere in batches that get smaller and smaller as the season goes on. Then, the reunion drops at a specified time rather than 12 a.m. PST and 3 a.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

When was the Season 10 'Love Is Blind' reunion filmed?

The actual tenth season of Love Is Blind was filmed in Ohio in early 2025, according to WCMH NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio. Weddings took place at two different venues in Ohio in April 2025. That means a lot of time passed between when the season aired and when the cast reunited for the reunion. It also means that, come the reunion, cast members were armed with receipts from social media.

Article continues below advertisement

A lot of time passed from when Season 10 of Love Is Blind finished filming to when it premiered on Netflix in February 2026. But when was the reunion filmed? If we're going by Chris Fusco's long hair alone from the premiers as a timeline, clearly quite a bit of time passed before Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought the cast back together for the reunion.

Jessica Barrett spoke to Glamour about her time on the show in February 2026. She shared some details about her breakup with Chris, but she also revealed that she was gearing up to film the reunion at that time. So as for when the Season 10 reunion was filmed, it appears that it was shot just weeks before it was set to premiere on Netflix. Just enough time for the feelings to ruminate throughout the cast.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is Love Truly Blind? Here Are All the 'LIB' Couples Still Together Today

Here's the 4-1-1 on Who Gets Married In 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (SPOILERS)

Connor and Bri Have a Tough Conversation Before Their Wedding Day on 'Love Is Blind'

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.