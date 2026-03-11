The Season 10 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Did Not Drop on Netflix the Same Way as the Episodes Before It The reunion was filmed more than a year after the season ended. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 11 2026, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you are yearning for the days when a reality show reunion on Netflix was available more immediately than the process for Love Is Blind, you aren't alone. Because when March 11, 2026 arrived, exactly a week after the Season 10 finale dropped on the streaming platform, and the reunion was nowhere in sight, fans were just a bit miffed.

Now, they want to know when the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion airs on Netflix and what to expect. Because there was a trailer that dropped ahead of the reunion and clips that promise lots of drama, it is not a live reunion. But, instead of being available to stream at 3 a.m. EST like the episodes from Season 10, fans have to wait just a bit longer.

When does the 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 reunion air?

According to the official Instagram account for Love Is Blind, the Season 10 reunion premieres on Netflix on March 11 at 9 p.m. EST. That might not be ideal viewing for some fans, but apparently, Netflix likes to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they continue to speculate on the drama between the couples and singles that came out of the season.

Then again, it has become the norm for Love Is Blind reunions to premiere on a different sort of schedule than the preceding season's episodes. Normally, the episodes of any given season premiere in batches that get smaller and smaller as the season goes on. Then, the reunion drops at a specified time rather than 12 a.m. PST and 3 a.m. EST.

When was the Season 10 'Love Is Blind' reunion filmed?

The actual tenth season of Love Is Blind was filmed in Ohio in early 2025, according to WCMH NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio. Weddings took place at two different venues in Ohio in April 2025. That means a lot of time passed between when the season aired and when the cast reunited for the reunion. It also means that, come the reunion, cast members were armed with receipts from social media.

A lot of time passed from when Season 10 of Love Is Blind finished filming to when it premiered on Netflix in February 2026. But when was the reunion filmed? If we're going by Chris Fusco's long hair alone from the premiers as a timeline, clearly quite a bit of time passed before Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought the cast back together for the reunion.