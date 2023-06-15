Home > Gaming 'Final Fantasy XVI' Is a Timed-Exclusive on PS5 — So When Is It Coming to PC? Is a 'Final Fantasy XVI' PC port planned for 2023? Here's everything we know about the game's PS5 exclusivity deal and when you might see it on PC. By Jon Bitner Jun. 15 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Square Enix

The long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22. The game follows Clive Rosfield as he treks across the magical world of Valisthea on a quest for revenge, though it seems PS5 owners will be the only ones to experience the journey in 2023. But when is Final Fantasy XVI coming to PC? Here’s a closer look at everything we know about the Final Fantasy XVI PC release date, along with details about possible Xbox and Switch releases.

When is 'Final Fantasy XVI' coming to PC?

Final Fantasy XVI has a six-month exclusivity deal with PlayStation, so the earliest Final Fantasy XVI PC release date is December 31. However, that doesn’t seem to be likely. In fact, the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, announced as much on the Japanese PlayStation blog.

Source: Square Enix

“I've caused a bit of a stir with my remarks the other day, but I'd like to touch on the PC version,” Yoshida wrote. “First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.”

The producer goes on to say that it would take much longer than just six months to optimize the game for PC, although they do want to “release it eventually.” Yoshida couldn’t, however, give a firm release date for this possible PC port.

Not only will it take a while to optimize a Final Fantasy XVI PC port, but the team will likely be spending the first few months ensuring the PS5 version has a solid launch — issuing patches and squashing bugs as the community uncovers them. Because of this, don’t expect to see a PC port anytime soon.

Source: Square Enix

When is 'Final Fantasy XVI' coming to Xbox, Switch, and PS4?

While Yoshida openly discussed a PC port, they haven’t said much about porting Final Fantasy XVI to other consoles. It’s unlikely the game will make the backward jump to PS4, as its hardware simply can’t handle the game in its current form — and pulling off a massive rework likely isn’t worth the investment.

The same could be said for Switch, which is underpowered compared to PS5. We have seen games like Guardians of the Galaxy ported to Switch by streaming it through the cloud, so it’s not entirely out of the question that Final Fantasy XVI will appear on the console (although it’s highly unlikely).