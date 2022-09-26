Rick Sanchez Is the Next New Character for 'MultiVersus' — When Is He Coming to the Game?
Can you say "Wubba-lubba-dub-dub"? The team at MultiVersus have officially confirmed that Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty fame will be the next fighter to join the game's eclectic playable roster. He and Morty were each teased as part of the new characters joining the game in Season 1. Morty was added to the game back in late August. He was followed by Gizmo from the Gremlins franchise in early September. Black Adam is expected to come to the roster as well, but definitely not before Rick.
As a mad and clinically depressed scientist, Rick Sanchez has been one of the most popular characters on what is already an immensely popular cartoon on Adult Swim. His signature portal gun and arsenal of scientific gadgets will certainly make him a formidable fighter in MultiVersus.
Now for the question on every Rick and Morty fan's mind: When is Rick coming to MultiVersus?
Interestingly enough, there's no clear-cut answer just yet. But here's what we do know...
When is Rick coming to 'MultiVersus'? Player First Games confirmed that he's next to join the cast.
MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler in which players can choose to fight as a wildly random assortment of characters. From Harley Quinn to Arya Stark and even LeBron James as he appears in the second Space Jam movie, the collection of fighters in this game is easily the defining feature of MultiVersus.
After several teases and leaks pointing to Rick's eventual inclusion to the game, Player First Games finally confirmed that Rick is next at bat.
A short cinematic teaser shows off playable characters Wonder Woman and Reindog already locked in combat. They are suddenly interrupted by the appearance of a classic green portal seen often in episodes of Rick and Morty. An army of Mr. Meeseekses emerges from the portal, followed by the man himself ready to join the fight.
But when is he officially joining the game? Unfortunately, no one's exactly sure.
As of this writing, no official sources have confirmed a release date for Rick in MultiVersus. Though there was a mere two-week gap between Morty's debut and Gizmo's inclusion, there is no clear schedule for when Rick will be coming to the game.
In a tweet following Rick's initial unveiling, MultiVersus director Tony Huynh did state that Rick was "coming very soon."
What we do know is that Season 1 of MultiVersus is scheduled to end on Nov. 15 of this year. At the very least, we can reasonably assume that both Rick and Black Adam will be added to the game well before that date rolls around. Keep up with Distractify for the latest news on MultiVersus.
MultiVersus is available for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.