Rick Sanchez Is the Next New Character for 'MultiVersus' — When Is He Coming to the Game?

As a mad and clinically depressed scientist, Rick Sanchez has been one of the most popular characters on what is already an immensely popular cartoon on Adult Swim. His signature portal gun and arsenal of scientific gadgets will certainly make him a formidable fighter in MultiVersus.

Now for the question on every Rick and Morty fan's mind: When is Rick coming to MultiVersus?

Interestingly enough, there's no clear-cut answer just yet. But here's what we do know...