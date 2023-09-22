Home > Television > Reality TV 'All Star Shore' Is Back for More In Season 2 MTV's 'All Star Shore' is back for Season 2! The first season was filmed in Spain. When and where did this season film? We got you! By Allison Hunt Sep. 21 2023, Published 8:36 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/ MTV

The Gist: All Star Shore Season 2 premiers on September 21, 2023.

Vinny Guadagnino from The Jersey Shore and other former reality TV stars are starring in the show.

It was filmed around late February/ early March 2023 in Cartagena, Colombia.

What do you get when you take a bunch of former reality tv stars, drunk party games, and a beach? Well you get All Star Show of course! And the popular competition show is back for a Season 2.

These reality stars are competing for the prize of $150,000, but there is also love and drama sprinkled. Sounds like a good time. They gotta spice it up somehow right? When and where was Season 2 of All Star Shore filmed? Here's everything we know.

When and where was ‘All Star Shore’ Season 2 filmed?

Season 2 of All Star Shore has Vinny Guadagnino from The Jersey Shore taking center stage to "redeem the shore" as he competes against different reality tv stars from other Shore spinoffs all as other reality shows in the "ultimate shore party."

Season 2 also stars Isabel Castro (Acapulco Shore), Chantelle Connelly (Georgie Shore), Chase Demoor (Too Hot to Handle), Fabio De Pasqual (Germany Shore), Guilherme Evaristo (Rio Shore), Hatitza Garderobe (Germany Shore), Melinda Melrose (Too Hot to Handle), Tamaris Sepulveda (FBoy Island), Marnie Simpson (Georgie Shore), Patryk Spiker (Warsaw Shore), and Xavier Ulibarri (Acapulco Shore).

As you can see from the trailer, these contestants have a hard time keeping their hands off of each other. Vinny can be seen flirting with Melinda and what appears to be Tamaris. But then Melinda also tells the camera that she has, "Taken a liking to Fabio," so there is bound to be drama there. Blake Horstmann from The Bachelor franchise and Giannina Gibelly from Love is Blind met while filming Season 1 and are still together, so there is hope for love on All Star Shore as well.

Season 1 of All Star Shore was filmed in the Canary Islands in Spain. This season was filmed on an island off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia. While the exact date for when Season 2 was filmed is not known, we would take an educated guess that it was the end of February/ beginning of March 2023 because Vinny posted on Instagram that he was in Cartagena around that time.