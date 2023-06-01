Get an Inside Look Into the 'All Star Shore' Cast's Lives on Instagram
'All Star Shore' is set to debut on MTV on June 1, 2023, and if you want to get to know the cast better, check out their Instagram accounts below!
Attention all reality TV fanatics: We have the perfect new summer show for you!
The show, titled, All Star Shore, is a first-of-its-kind party competition series, featuring a variety of epic party-style challenges for the contestants to battle it out for a hefty cash prize and global bragging rights.
Speaking of, who's part of the cast? The series will feature several stars from fan-favorite reality shows like Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race, Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, and Love Island, among others.
If you're dying to know who's competing in All Star Shore, stick around because we have everything you need to know, including their Instagram accounts!
Angelina Pivarnick
Perhaps the most well-known cast member of All Star Shore is Angelina Pivarnick. She's best known for starring in MTV's hit reality show Jersey Shore and its spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Follow her on Instagram @angelinamtv
Bethan Kershaw
With her arrival at the All Star Shore house comes her big personality (and big heart)! Bethan Kershaw is best known for starring in Geordie Shore, the international spinoff of Jersey Shore.
Follow her on Instagram @bethan_kershaw
Blake Horstmann
After his cruel past came back to bite him in the a-- during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, we never thought Blake Horstmann would ever return to reality TV. However, the Season 14 Bachelorette runner-up is back and the spotlight — but this time, Blake's got his eye on the cash prize.
Follow him on Instagram @balockaye.h
Chloe Ferry
English reality star Chloe Ferry is known for Geordie Shore, but she's appeared in other shows like Ex on the Beach, Super Shore, and Season 19 of Celebrity Big Brother. Even though she's joined by some of her closest friends in the world, including BFF Bethan, Chloe can't trust anyone when a massive monetary prize is on the line.
Follow her on Instagram @chloegshore1
Giannina Gibelli
Giannina Gibelli, best known for starring in Season 1 of Love Is Blind, is taking this opportunity to find true love. Well, does she find "the one"? Tune in and see for yourself!
Follow her on Instagram @gianninagibelli
James Tindale
Here we have another Geordie Shore star: James Tindale. With plenty of experience on a party competition show, he has what it takes to come out on top — or does he? Only time will tell.
Follow him on Instagram @jamesgshore
Joey Essex
TV sensation Joey Essex is about to get his first taste of the shore — will he be able to handle it? We think so! With his English charm, the Only Way Is Essex will have everyone (and we mean everyone) falling at his feet.
Follow him on Instagram @joeyessex
Johnny Middlebrooks
An infamous player, Johnny Middlebrooks is known for coming in second place alongside Cely Vazquez on Season 2 of Love Island USA. Hopefully, he'll keep his eye on the prize this time — but the drama isn't far behind when Johnny's around, so prepare for dangerous waters, everyone!
Follow him on Instagram @johnny_llee
Karime Pindter
Karime Pindter is ready to show the world how Mexico really parties! The Acapulco Shore star may be intimidated by the competitions and challenges ahead, but her love for money will push her to do whatever it takes to win it all.
Follow her on Instagram @karimepindter
Luis "Potro" Caballero
Also joining from Acapulco Shore is "The Seducer," aka Luis "Potro" Caballero. He's a fierce competitor with the drive to make it to the end of All Star Shore — but does he? Tune in to find out!
Follow him on Instagram @luispotrocaballero
Marina Gregory —
TikTok star and TV personality Marina Gregory is best known for winning Season 1 of The Circle: Brazil. With her laid-back personality and superb social skills, we think Marina has a good chance of winning All Star Shore.
Follow her on Instagram @marinavgregory
Ricardo Salusse
Ricardo Salusse comes from the Brazilian version of Jersey Shore, which premiered on MTV Brasil and Paramount Plus in September 2021. He might not be the most experienced in reality TV competitions, but don't underestimate him!
Follow him on Instagram @ricardosalusse
Trina Njoroge
After competing in Season 3 of Love Island USA, Trina Njoroge ditched her gig as a psychiatric nurse and pursued life as an influencer. We hope Trina uses her professional skills to her advantage because they will, without a doubt, help her dominate the competition.
Follow her on Instagram @trrinnnababby
Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo
A fierce drag queen, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo has an unfiltered personality and sharp wit that can push her along in the competition. But will she strut away with the cash prize? It's too early to say, but there's always a chance.
Follow her on Instagram @vanessavanjie
All Star Shore premieres on Thursday (aka Jerzday), June 1, 2023, only on MTV.