Get an Inside Look Into the 'All Star Shore' Cast's Lives on Instagram 'All Star Shore' is set to debut on MTV on June 1, 2023, and if you want to get to know the cast better, check out their Instagram accounts below! By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 1 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Attention all reality TV fanatics: We have the perfect new summer show for you! The show, titled, All Star Shore, is a first-of-its-kind party competition series, featuring a variety of epic party-style challenges for the contestants to battle it out for a hefty cash prize and global bragging rights.

Speaking of, who's part of the cast? The series will feature several stars from fan-favorite reality shows like Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race, Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, and Love Island, among others. If you're dying to know who's competing in All Star Shore, stick around because we have everything you need to know, including their Instagram accounts!

Angelina Pivarnick

Source: Paramount Plus Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore'

Perhaps the most well-known cast member of All Star Shore is Angelina Pivarnick. She's best known for starring in MTV's hit reality show Jersey Shore and its spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Follow her on Instagram @angelinamtv

Bethan Kershaw

Source: Paramount Plus Bethan Kershaw from 'Geordie Shore'

With her arrival at the All Star Shore house comes her big personality (and big heart)! Bethan Kershaw is best known for starring in Geordie Shore, the international spinoff of Jersey Shore. Follow her on Instagram @bethan_kershaw

Blake Horstmann

Source: Paramount Plus Blake Horstmann from Season 14 of 'The Bachelorette' and Season 6 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

After his cruel past came back to bite him in the a-- during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, we never thought Blake Horstmann would ever return to reality TV. However, the Season 14 Bachelorette runner-up is back and the spotlight — but this time, Blake's got his eye on the cash prize. Follow him on Instagram @balockaye.h

Chloe Ferry

Source: Paramount Plus Chloe Ferry from 'Geordie Shore'

English reality star Chloe Ferry is known for Geordie Shore, but she's appeared in other shows like Ex on the Beach, Super Shore, and Season 19 of Celebrity Big Brother. Even though she's joined by some of her closest friends in the world, including BFF Bethan, Chloe can't trust anyone when a massive monetary prize is on the line. Follow her on Instagram @chloegshore1

Giannina Gibelli

Source: Paramount Plus Giannina Gibelli from 'Love Is Blind'

Giannina Gibelli, best known for starring in Season 1 of Love Is Blind, is taking this opportunity to find true love. Well, does she find "the one"? Tune in and see for yourself! Follow her on Instagram @gianninagibelli

James Tindale

Source: Paramount Plus James Tindale from 'Geordie Shore'

Here we have another Geordie Shore star: James Tindale. With plenty of experience on a party competition show, he has what it takes to come out on top — or does he? Only time will tell. Follow him on Instagram @jamesgshore

Joey Essex

Source: Paramount Plus Joey Essex from 'The Only Way Is Essex'

TV sensation Joey Essex is about to get his first taste of the shore — will he be able to handle it? We think so! With his English charm, the Only Way Is Essex will have everyone (and we mean everyone) falling at his feet. Follow him on Instagram @joeyessex

Johnny Middlebrooks

Source: Paramount Plus Johnny Middlebrooks from Season 2 of 'Love Island USA'

An infamous player, Johnny Middlebrooks is known for coming in second place alongside Cely Vazquez on Season 2 of Love Island USA. Hopefully, he'll keep his eye on the prize this time — but the drama isn't far behind when Johnny's around, so prepare for dangerous waters, everyone! Follow him on Instagram @johnny_llee

Karime Pindter

Source: Paramount Plus Karime Pindter from 'Acapulco Shore'

Karime Pindter is ready to show the world how Mexico really parties! The Acapulco Shore star may be intimidated by the competitions and challenges ahead, but her love for money will push her to do whatever it takes to win it all. Follow her on Instagram @karimepindter

Luis "Potro" Caballero

Source: Paramount Plus Luis "Potro" Caballero from 'Acapulco Shore'

Also joining from Acapulco Shore is "The Seducer," aka Luis "Potro" Caballero. He's a fierce competitor with the drive to make it to the end of All Star Shore — but does he? Tune in to find out! Follow him on Instagram @luispotrocaballero

Marina Gregory —

Source: Paramount Plus Marina Gregory from 'The Circle: Brazil'

TikTok star and TV personality Marina Gregory is best known for winning Season 1 of The Circle: Brazil. With her laid-back personality and superb social skills, we think Marina has a good chance of winning All Star Shore. Follow her on Instagram @marinavgregory

Ricardo Salusse

Source: Paramount Plus Ricardo Salusse from 'Rio Shore'

Ricardo Salusse comes from the Brazilian version of Jersey Shore, which premiered on MTV Brasil and Paramount Plus in September 2021. He might not be the most experienced in reality TV competitions, but don't underestimate him! Follow him on Instagram @ricardosalusse

Trina Njoroge

Source: Paramount Plus Trina Njoroge from Season 3 of 'Love Island USA'

After competing in Season 3 of Love Island USA, Trina Njoroge ditched her gig as a psychiatric nurse and pursued life as an influencer. We hope Trina uses her professional skills to her advantage because they will, without a doubt, help her dominate the competition. Follow her on Instagram @trrinnnababby

Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo

Source: Paramount Plus Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'