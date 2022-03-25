Season 8 of 'MasterChef Junior' Was Filmed a Pretty Long Time Ago

What’s more adorable than a kid who knows how to cook filet mignon? 16 kids who know how to cook filet mignon. Hosted by judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Daphne Oz (replacing Christina Tosi), MasterChef Junior returned to TV for its eighth season on March 17 after a two-year hiatus. And there’s a lot on the line.

Over the next several weeks, a group of talented young cooks from the ages of 8 to 13 will compete for a $100,000 grand prize. Though the junior champion can’t access their winnings until their 18th birthday, they’ll be leaving the competition with bragging rights.