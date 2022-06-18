Pixar Film ‘Lightyear’ Blasts Off in Theaters, but When Is It Coming to Disney+?

Disney is hoping Lightyear’s box office receipts go to infinity and beyond, sending the Toy Story spinoff exclusively to theaters, after relegating its other recent Pixar films to Disney+, its streaming platform. Now fans — including those who are still theater-averse during this COVID-19 era — are wondering when Lightyear will be on Disney+.

While Buzz Lightyear was a toy in Toy Story — as Woody was so quick to point out — Lightyear is the movie that inspired the plaything.