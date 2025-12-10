When Will 'Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc' Be on Crunchyroll? What We Know The movie grabbed the number one stop at the domestic box office upon its theatrical debut. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 10 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Crunchyroll

The theatrical release of the latest Chainsaw Man installment is a success. With a healthy box office performance in the bag, viewers are dying to find out when they will be able to stream the movie in the comfort of their homes.

When will Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll? Here's what we know about the distribution plans for the film, as well as how the feature's box office performance could shape the future of the property.

'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc' is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

According to Forbes, Chainsaw Man is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll. It only took six weeks for this adventure to make the jump from the big screen to a streaming platform. The release schedule could be designed in that way to keep the movie at the center of the pop culture conversation for a bit longer. The story of Chainsaw Man is centered around Denji (Kikonusoke Toya), the titular character, who gets Beam (Natsuki Hanae) as a temporary partner.

The alliance isn't exactly a reliable bond. Denji isn't used to working with the fanatical shark devil. However, everyone has to obey the Public Safety Division. The movie is a direct sequel to the television series based on the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It takes a village to take all the action from a popular manga series in order to turn it into a blockbuster film. Crunchyroll knew that this was the right step towards raising awareness for the story.

How did 'Chainsaw Man' perform at the box office?

Crunchyroll profits in the United States and Latin America due to the massive love the fans have for anime. Nevertheless, the company is aware that the general audience isn't very used to watching anime on the big screen. This must have been why the studio decided to release the film in theaters during the slow months of the year. Cinemas thrive during the summer and around the holidays.

Chainsaw Man is different from what can be expected from American studios. The adaptation premiered in theaters on Oct. 24. The decision put the title away from big blockbusters, such as Superman and How to Train Your Dragon. It would have been hard for Crunchyroll's movie to compete against those box office juggernauts. Meticulous planning pays off. Chainsaw Man was the highest-grossing title during the weekend of its release, beating out Regretting You and Black Phone 2.