Linda McMahon Could be Confirmed as Secretary of Education as Soon as Next Week Linda McMahon might not have a job for that long if Trump's plans come to fruition. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 13 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET

Although many of his nominees were controversial, President Trump has managed to successfully get almost all of them through the Senate confirmation process, often on a totally party-line vote. Linda McMahon, who is Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Education, is going through a confirmation hearing on Feb. 13, which has left some wondering when she might be voted on by the full Senate.

Linda is another controversial nominee in part because of her ties to Vince McMahon and WWE. She's also likely to face questions about Trump's plan to close the Department of Education altogether. Here's what we know about when she might be voted on.

When will the Senate vote on Linda McMahon?

The confirmation vote before the full Senate is not scheduled yet, in part because Linda's nomination will first have to be passed out of the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. If she makes it through that initial committee vote, McMahon's nomination could be heard by the full Senate as early as next week. If her vote goes like previous nominee votes, she will likely be narrowly confirmed on a largely party-line vote.

Trump wants to close the Department of Education.

If Linda is confirmed, she might not actually have a job for all that long, because Trump has repeatedly said that he would like to close the Department of Education. "I'd like it to be closed immediately," Trump said. "The Department of Education's a big con job." According to Reuters, the department currently employs 4,200 people and has a budget of more than $250 billion.

It was first created in 1979, and if it were to be closed, that move would have to be approved by Congress, which actually created the department and is the only branch of government that can close an entire wing of the administrative bureaucracy. Republicans have long been pushing for a more localized approach to education, but the federal government has worked to unify standards across the country and ensure that every state and locality invests an equal amount in student learning.

Sen. Baldwin brought up the lawsuit accusing Linda McMahon of involvement in a WWE sex abuse scandal.

McMahon is likely to face some tough questions from Democrats both about Trump's plans to shutter the department completely and about his proposals to scrutinize curricula across the country and his harsh stance on transgender teenagers playing sports. Senate Democrats don't ultimately have the votes to block McMahon's nomination, though, which means that unless she gets defections from Republicans, she is likely to be confirmed.