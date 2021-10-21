When Will 'The Sinner' Season 4 Be on Netflix? Here What You Need to Know

If you’re looking for a wildly thrilling show to binge-watch ASAP, The Sinner is your best bet. The TV show, which premiered in 2017 on USA Network, follows the story of a detective named Harry Ambrose on a chilling investigative road toward justice. In each season of the show, he pursues the murderers in homicide cases using rare methods and techniques that other detectives probably wouldn’t.

Article continues below advertisement

What makes Harry (played by Bill Pullman) such a cunning detective is the fact that he has such a deep sense of empathy for the victims of his cases. Since he feels so deeply connected to the people who prematurely lost their lives, the way he goes after suspects goes above and beyond the norm.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The first season of The Sinner was based on a fantastic 1999 novel of the same name written by Petra Hammesfahr. Although some critics claim that Harry's outlook described in the book is a lot darker than what’s portrayed in the show, the series still maintains a lot of that similar bleak energy. One of the most notable changes from the book to the show is that it went from being set in Germany to upstate New York.

Right now, fans are super impatient to find out when The Sinner Season 4 will be added to Netflix. Here’s what you should know about the Jessica Biel–produced hit.

Article continues below advertisement

When will 'The Sinner' Season 4 be on Netflix? If Season 4 of The Sinner is going to follow the same patterns as the first three seasons in terms of their Netflix releases, it’s easy to assume when we'll finally be able to see it on the popular streaming network. After Season 3 premiered on television back in February 2020, it didn't make it to Netflix in February 2021. In simpler terms, executives waited a full year before Netflix added the third season to their platform. Article continues below advertisement They did the same exact thing for the first two seasons as well. If they plan to follow this same time scale, that means Season 4 of The Sinner will be released sometime in October 2022, since it premiered on television in October 2021. We’ve got a lot to look forward to! Unfortunately, it feels like October 2022 is super far away right now. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sinner (@thesinnerusa) Article continues below advertisement