The Truth Behind Where 'Pen15' Takes Place and the Significance of Its Setting

Much to our joy and chagrin, the final episodes of Pen15 are here. Just like the actual end of middle school, the release of these new episodes is bittersweet.

As many of us sit teary-eyed, watching the end of the iconic series, we realize that after almost three years with these characters, we have no idea where they are. Have co-creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine ever revealed where Pen15 takes place?