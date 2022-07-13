HBO Max's 'FBoy Island' Is Filmed At a Popular Vacation Spot in Latin America

Alexa, play “Love Galore” by SZA.

Dealing with a f---boy is a headache within itself. These men do a great job of playing a good game only to have their selfish needs met in the end. And as for you, you’ll be left with a Texas-sized heartbreak and regret.

In other words, avoiding f---boys at all costs is the only way you’ll maintain peace of mind in your dating life. And of course, HBOMax’s hit show FBoy Island has shown us all the importance of choosing a partner wisely.