Jethro and Sabrina's Relationship Is Still on the Rocks in Season 7 of 'Return to Amish'

A lot can change when it takes a long time for a new season of Return to Amish to film and even longer to air. The sixth season ended on TLC in 2021 and Season 7 didn't premiere until early 2023. And even if the events of the show haven't yet caught up with what the cast is doing outside of the series, fans are plenty curious about Sabrina Burkholder and Jethro Nolt.

The couple shared the most tumultuous parts of their relationship in Season 6, when Sabrina was pregnant with their second child together. In Season 7, they have two children and she's pregnant yet again, only this time with their third. And in the Season 7 premiere, Jethro is nowhere to be seen. So, where is Jethro on Return to Amish?

Where is Jethro on 'Return to Amish'?

Right now on Return to Amish, Jethro and Sabrina aren't doing so well. She explains in the Season 7 premiere that she feels overwhelmed as a pregnant mother of two and that she feels alone. Luckily, she has the rest of the Return to Amish cast here to help her out. But things are still rough with Jethro, since, as she explains, he recently left her to go back to Pennsylvania.

Viewers will see Jethro pop up again before the season is over, even though he has yet to make a return. The episode listings show him in the synopsis for Episode 3. However, outside of the show, Jethro and Sabrina's relationship is in a very different place. In the time between filming the seventh season and now, they were frequently on and off outside of the show, despite now having three kids together.

Jethro and Sabrina began dating in 2017. In October 2022, In Touch Weekly reported that Sabrina and Jethro had split in August of the same year. Since then, Sabrina has moved on in a new relationship. And in February 2023, she had another baby with her current beau, Scottie. It's unclear if Jethro has moved on as well. However, we do know that, since Jethro and Sabrina's split, he has remained out of the public eye. And Sabrina appears to be doing better than ever in all aspects of her life.

Sabrina has opened up about her past with substance abuse.

Outside of Return to Amish, Sabrina has struggled with substance abuse. But her stint in rehab in 2018, while she was still with Jethro, changed things for her after a near-fatal heroin overdose. And her life has been drastically different ever since.