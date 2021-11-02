'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Was Filmed in Some Unexpected Locations — Was Paris on the Call Sheet?

Originally from Greensboro, N.C., Whitney reportedly spent a few years working as an English teacher in South Korea before landing a gig as a radio producer at WKZL. She first skyrocketed to fame thanks to a YouTube video. She launched No Body Shame in 2014 and landed her reality TV show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life , roughly around the same time. My Big Fat Fabulous Life focuses on topics such as dating, wellness, and familial relationships. So, where is the hit show filmed?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is predominantly filmed in locations across North Carolina, including Whitney's home city of Greensboro, N.C. As loyal viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will recall, Whitney recently embarked on trips to Maine and Paris. She has close ties to Charlotte, N.C., as well.

A few scenes in Season 9, Episode 4 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life were likely filmed in Georgia. Cheekily titled, "Vaxed and Waxed," the episode revolves around a much-deserved trip Whitney and her good friend, Ashley Baynes, embarked on.

Meanwhile, Season 9, Episode 10 of the show captured the disastrous outcomes of a vacation to Maine that Whitney, her romantic suitor, and a few others were supposed to go on. Unfortunately, the mysterious Frenchman pulled a no-show at the eleventh hour.