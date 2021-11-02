'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Was Filmed in Some Unexpected Locations — Was Paris on the Call Sheet?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 2 2021, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
One of the most popular reality TV shows on TLC, My Big Fat Fabulous Life captures No Body Shame founder Whitney Way Thore's experiences navigating the worlds of business, dating, and relationships.
Whitney first went viral in 2014 with a video titled "1075 KZL's A Fat Girl Dancing: Talk Dirty to Me (Jason Derulo)," and she has yet to slow down. So, where is My Big Fat Fabulous Life filmed?
These are some of the locations where 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' was filmed.
Originally from Greensboro, N.C., Whitney reportedly spent a few years working as an English teacher in South Korea before landing a gig as a radio producer at WKZL. She first skyrocketed to fame thanks to a YouTube video. She launched No Body Shame in 2014 and landed her reality TV show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, roughly around the same time. My Big Fat Fabulous Life focuses on topics such as dating, wellness, and familial relationships. So, where is the hit show filmed?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life is predominantly filmed in locations across North Carolina, including Whitney's home city of Greensboro, N.C. As loyal viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will recall, Whitney recently embarked on trips to Maine and Paris. She has close ties to Charlotte, N.C., as well.
A few scenes in Season 9, Episode 4 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life were likely filmed in Georgia. Cheekily titled, "Vaxed and Waxed," the episode revolves around a much-deserved trip Whitney and her good friend, Ashley Baynes, embarked on.
Meanwhile, Season 9, Episode 10 of the show captured the disastrous outcomes of a vacation to Maine that Whitney, her romantic suitor, and a few others were supposed to go on. Unfortunately, the mysterious Frenchman pulled a no-show at the eleventh hour.
Season 9 of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' also touches on Whitney's adventures in Paris.
As Whitney's Instagram followers will likely recall, Whitney spent some time in the French capital in the summer of 2021. She and the Frenchman visited unmissable landmarks like the Louvre. They made a pitstop at an artfully decorated cafe, and they also hung out at the Luxembourg Gardens, among other locations.
Whitney and the super-secretive graphic designer have been talking for quite some time now. Their blossoming relationship has long divided fans, many of whom are worried that the reality TV star isn't cautious enough about letting someone new into her life after the Chase Severino debacle.
"Whitney Way Thore....#MyBigFatFabulousLife...we the people wave the red flag," tweeted @EulaWil19498705.
