Where Is 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 2 Filmed? There's Snow

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' puts your favorite stars in some scary situations. Season 2 will have snow and takes place in New Zealand. By Alex West Sep. 25 2023, Published 9:31 p.m. ET

The Gist: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is based on a British reality show.

Fox's version of the show was a huge success and Season 2 premiered on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Season 2 was very cold and lots of mountains were involved.

As a show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test truly lives up to its name. The show puts fan-loved stars in some incredibly difficult situations. During a quasi-military training style competition, celebrities are expected to perform in extreme conditions. Based on the British reality show SAS: Who Dare Wins, Fox's version became a true success after just one season.

With Season 2 arriving, fans are wondering where the new cast will need to call home for the duration of the competition. After all, location is everything and can make or break a competitor. "It was freezing there," Tara Reid, who is a competitor on Season 2, told People. "That was the biggest part, I think, for almost everyone, how cold it was. Your brain can't even work anymore.”

Where was Season 2 of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' filmed?

That freezing location was no other than the New Zealand mountains, the Southern Alps. As a result, the show centers its competition around the winter, forcing the stars to survive some pretty brutal coldness. Fox also really leaned into the filming location and conditions when crafting the challenges.

According to the network, fans can expect the stars to be submerged in a frozen lake and trek across a ravine over a 4,700-foot-high snowy mountain peak. Plus, they will attempt an "emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters." The frozen river is what Tara told People was the scariest part of her. Fans can also expect one challenge to be at a New Zealand dam. With the mountains in the background, the competitors will need to run down the wall of the dam to complete the task.

To be more specific, these are the mountains that might be featured in the show: Mount Cook, Mount Ruapehu, Mount Tongariro, Mount Aspiring, and Mitre Peak. Of course, there are a few other mountains across the country, too, but fans will have to a close look to identify the specific peaks.

Who will be on Season 2 of 'Special Forces'?

The cast of the show is certainly a mixed bag. Some of the competitors are even athletes, potentially giving them an advantage, while others are reality stars that no one ever thought would be put in such difficult situations. Olympians Erin Jackson and Bode Miller are the first to join the team. They aren't the only athletes, though. The NFL's Dez Bryant and NBA's Robert Horry will also be on the show.

An athlete in her own right, Jojo Siwa will also be joining the group. A former Dance Moms star turned influencer, it'll be interesting to see how she stacks up against the competition. Actor Brian Austin Green and actor Tara Reid are leading the entertainment industry representation. Tara, though, told People that she signed on last minute, losing a chance to train beforehand.

Socialite and model Blac Chyna will also be showing up in New Zealand. Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy Osbourne, and Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, will be putting themselves to the test, too. Reality TV stars are also joining the group, including some hefty representation from Bachelor Nation: Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules and Savannah Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best are the final additions to the cast.