Where Is 'The Snake' Filmed? The Fox Reality Series Has Viewers Searching for Details Fox's reality TV series 'The Snake' premiered in June 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 25 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Following the premiere of The Snake in June 2025, viewers quickly became hooked on the show’s high-stakes deception, physical challenges, and intense jungle atmosphere. As the drama unfolded between contestants battling for cash and trust, one question kept popping up online: Where is The Snake filmed?

The mystery isn't just part of the gameplay. The show’s lush backdrop, remote hotel, and rugged terrain have stirred real-world curiosity. Given how gorgeous some of the scenery behind the contestants is, it isn’t too surprising that viewers are eager to know where filming took place.

Source: FOX

Where is Fox’s reality TV series ‘The Snake’ that premiered in June 2025 filmed?

Fox’s The Snake is set in an opulent yet wild jungle location that lends the show both atmosphere and authenticity. While early viewers speculated the show could be filmed in Asia or Central America, the truth lies in South America — specifically, in northern Argentina. The series was filmed at the Guaminí Misión Hotel, located in Puerto Iguazú, a town in Argentina’s Misiones province.

According to 4Filming, this mission-style hotel overlooks the Paraná River, near the borders of Paraguay and Brazil. The hotel is surrounded by subtropical rainforest and offers both remote seclusion and upscale facilities — a perfect combination for a show built on secrets and strategy. Its long, shadowy corridors and colonial architecture amplify the eerie, suspicious mood of the game.

Fox’s The Snake is a reality competition show that blends elements of Survivor and The Mole into a “social survival of the fittest” format. Contestants compete in challenges that test not only physical skill but also persuasion, charm, and social strategy. Each week, the challenge winner is crowned “The Snake,” a title that comes with power, most importantly, control over the “Saving Ceremony,” where they choose one player to protect from elimination.

The rest of the cast must scramble to influence, align, or deceive their way through the game, knowing that personal connections can be just as important as performance. With $100,000 on the line, alliances, betrayals, and even romantic entanglements shape who stays and who goes. Unlike shows where deception is hidden, The Snake puts power and manipulation front and center, making being social savvy the key to survival.

The setting plays a bigger role than just background scenery.

Unlike typical reality competition shows, The Snake relies heavily on its location to shape the tension. Contestants are not only facing mental and physical tests but also the discomforts of jungle humidity, isolation, and unpredictability. The environment amplifies emotional strain and fosters the paranoia that drives the gameplay.

Producers appear to have leaned into the setting’s cinematic quality. Sweeping drone footage, slow-motion walks under palm fronds, and moonlit tribal councils build a visual style that feels almost scripted.

At its core, The Snake is a game about deception, intuition, and survival under pressure. The choice to film in a secluded jungle hotel wasn't just a scenic decision — it was strategic. The natural setting mirrors the psychological terrain of the competition: beautiful but dangerous, calm but constantly shifting.