Meet Hulu's 'Got to Get Out' Cast — A Mix of Reality TV Legends and Rookies Spencer Pratt and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are just two of the reality TV royalties competing for the prize. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 10 2025, 5:20 p.m. ET

A new reality TV competition series is set to drop on Hulu on April 11, 2025, and let's just say the stakes are pretty high. Got to Get Out will pit 20 strangers against each other, all vying for a $1 million prize. But here's the catch: They’re locked in a house, and the longer they stay, the higher the prize money grows.

While they can work together to keep someone from escaping by sounding the alarm, closing gates, or other clever tactics (thus splitting the prize bag 20 ways), they can also team up, plot against others, and fight for the money themselves. Hosted by a familiar face, Simu Liu, the cast is a wild mix of reality TV veterans and rookies, all bringing their unique skills to the table. So, without further ado, let's dive into who’s competing on Season 1 of Got to Get Out.

Half of the 'Got to Get Out' cast are reality TV royalties.

In the debut season of Got to Get Out, you’ll probably recognize several of the cast members, as they’re widely known from some of the most popular reality TV shows. Among the reality TV royalty competing for the $1 million prize are Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Demi Burnett from The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood as the lead.

Val Chmerkovskiy, the professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, who recently competed with Phaedra Parks, is also competing for the $1 million prize — or at the very least, a piece of it.

Also joining the chaos is Clare Crawley from The Bachelor Season 18 and The Bachelorette Season 16. Other cast members include reality TV powerhouses like Omarosa from The Apprentice, Rashad Jennings, the former NFL running back, Spencer Pratt from The Hills, Susan Noles from The Golden Bachelor, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The other half of the 'Got to Get Out' cast are reality TV rookies.

As for the other half of the contestants on Got to Get Out, they're reality TV rookies, but don't let that fool you, they come with plenty of skill. Competing for the prize money are digital creator Jill Ashlock, who made a name for herself on Outlast, and influencer Yahné Coleman.

There’s also firefighter Steven Giannopoulos from Big Brother Canada Season 10, and model Lindsey Coffey, who was also Miss Earth 2020. MMA fighter Shane Dougherty will be joining the cast as well, along with police sergeant Rob Roman, who appeared on Squid Game: The Challenge.

More of the reality TV rookies joining Got to Get Out in hopes of fattening their pockets include expedition filmmaker Stein Retzlaff, game designer Nick Metzler, author and crime enthusiast Steve Helling, firefighter Athena Suich, and Athena Vas, the winner of The Bachelor: Greece (2020).