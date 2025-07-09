A Brand New Barbie Has Type 1 Diabetes and We Can't Wait to Buy One "To be able to now see Barbie dolls with [Type 1 diabetes]... is both surreal and special." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 9 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@barbie

When it comes to Barbie and representation, she has a robust history of keeping things inclusive. Obviously, there is much to say about her inhuman proportions, but Barbie was the first doll ever to have a job. Her career began as a fashion designer in 1959, and just four years later, Barbie graduated from college. She's been an astronaut, surgeon, and Air Force pilot, to name a few. They even let Barbie become a rapper, which is somewhat weird.

Physically, Barbie's appearance has undergone many changes, and we aren't just referring to makeup and hair. In 1980, Mattel debuted the first Black Barbie, though a version was released in 1968. Her name was Christie, and she didn't have the typical Barbie body. In May 2022, Mattel introduced a line of Barbies with disabilities, including one in a wheelchair and one with vitiligo. Three years later, the toy company created its first Barbie with type 1 diabetes. Here's where you can buy one.

Here's where you can buy the Barbie with type 1 diabetes.

According to USA Today, you can buy your very own Barbie with type 1 diabetes from the Mattel Shop, Walmart, or via Amazon. The price is a very reasonable $10.99, though it looks like the doll is currently out of stock in all three stores. This doll is part of Barbie's Fashionistas line and comes with a glucose monitor, insulin pump, and other items someone with this chronic disease would need.

"Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, in a press release. "Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

In order to make sure this was done right, Mattel partnered with the nonprofit organization Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), which is the "leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization committed to accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications." Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph. D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D, said this partnership was personal because he has lived with T1D since he was 13 and his brother since he was 3.

Barbie also turned two global diabetes advocates into dolls.

Mattel also introduced two Barbies based on global type 1 diabetes advocates. Peloton fitness instructor Robin Arzón in the U.S. and model Lila Moss in the U.K. have both spoken about their experiences living with T1D. "After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I've found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition and educating others about it because knowledge is power — especially for young minds," said Robin in a statement shared by ABC News.