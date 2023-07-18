Home > Television Could We BE Any More Excited? A Brand New 'Friends' Collectible Is Here! Where can we buy the Fisher Price Little People Collector FRIENDS “The Television Series” Set? There’s also a sweepstakes for the “kidult” toy. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 18 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Source: Fisher-Price

In 2023 and beyond, it seems like nostalgia is one sentiment that will never go out of style. Some of us may have binged all 236 episodes of Friends hundreds of times, but our love for the classic ‘90s sitcom never gets old. In honor of National Monica Day on July 18, Fisher-Price is releasing their Little People Collector Friends “The Television Series” set for those Friends adults who love their collections.

Article continues below advertisement

Featuring all six of the Friends main characters, the collection is a must-have for any Friends aficionados. On top of that, there’s a sweepstakes for any fans who can find all the hidden easter eggs. Could we BE any more excited?

Source: Fisher-Price

Article continues below advertisement

Where can eager ‘Friends’ fans by the Little People Collection?

Although there is a sweepstakes option to win the collection, fans need not worry! It can also be purchased on Amazon and Mattel Creations (yes, the same company behind Barbie). Because July 18 is Monica Day, Fisher-Price wanted to honor Courteney Cox’s character with the adorable collection.

It features all six friends in some memorable outfits throughout the series. Rachel wears her Central Perk waitress garb—the uniform of her very first job before she became a fashion mogul! And she wouldn’t be complete without “The Rachel” haircut. Monica, of course, wears a chef’s outfit. Phoebe wears the beautiful yellow dress from “The One Where No One’s Ready” … with the Christmas ribbon to cover her unfortunate stain.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fisher-Price

Another classic outfit from the Season 2 episode can be seen in the collection on Joey — could he BE wearing any more clothes? Joey “steals” Chandler’s chair, so Chandler steals all of Joey’s underwear. Naturally, Joey steals and wears all of Chandler’s clothes … without wearing any underwear. And Ross wears his Season 5 New Year’s resolution outfit: leather pants that he can’t pull up after going to the bathroom. But at least Ben thinks he looks like a cowboy!

Article continues below advertisement

Fisher-Price is calling their sweepstakes “The One with the 236 Winners.”

In honor of Friends’ 236 episodes, Fisher Price is giving away 236 Little People Collector Friends “The Television Series” sets to 236 of the show’s biggest fans. All we have to do is spot all the easter eggs in the set. Luckily for us, Fisher Price already gave us some hints—avid fans will easily spot the iconic yellow frame and Chandler’s duck, but what else can we find?

Source: NBC