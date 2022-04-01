How to Stream All of the Classical Covers on Season 2 of 'Bridgerton'

An official playlist that features all of the songs from Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, showrunner Chris Van Dusen gave a glimpse into how he selected the songs for the soundtrack. According to Chris, each song in the series was chosen “for very specific reasons” and he “couldn’t be more thrilled” about how Season 2 turned out.